November 05, 2020

Stag and Doe Nights in Chestnut Hill are a holiday tradition

Shop boutiques and specialty shops for gifts to give this winter

By Sinead Cummings
Support local businesses in Chestnut Hill during the annual Stag and Doe Nights in December.

Chestnut Hill's Stag and Doe Nights are a longstanding holiday tradition in the neighborhood. They'll take place every Wednesday in December leading up to Christmas.

There will be extended store hours, holiday specials and horse-drawn carriage rides. Shoppers may even catch a glimpse of Santa on Germantown Avenue, or a brass quartet performance. 

At AR Workshop, located at 8607 Germantown Ave., visitors can make ornaments to take home.

The Chestnut Hill Business District includes 200 retailers and plenty of restaurants to visit before or after holiday shopping.

One of the most popular shops is Bredenbeck’s Bakery at 8126 Germantown Ave. This year, Bredenbeck’s is offering gingerbread house, cookie and reindeer cake kits to use at home, as well as specialty cookie packs.

The upcoming Stag and Doe Nights will be Dec. 2, 9, 16 and 23.

