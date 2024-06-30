More News:

June 30, 2024

Man shot, killed in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

The 20-year-old victim was found around 3:15 a.m. on the 1400 block of Kerper Street with a gunshot wound to the head, according to authorities. Police are searching for suspects.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
northeast philadelphia fatal shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A 20-year-old man died after being shot in the head in Northeast Philadelphia early Sunday morning, police say.

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the Oxford Circle neighborhood of Northeast Philadelphia, police say.

The man was found around 3:15 a.m. on the 1400 block of Kerper Street, 6ABC reported. He had been shot in the head and died at the scene, authorities say. 

MORE: Police searching for suspects after stray bullets strike two teens in North Philly

Police found the man in the roadway, NBC10 reported. Officials have not yet provided further information about the victim or about what may have led to the shooting. They also have not provided details on the individuals believed to be responsible.

The investigation is ongoing, and no one has been arrested yet in the shooting, police say.

Another fatal shooting happened Saturday night, when a man died after being shot in near N. 52nd Street in Overbrook, CBS3 reported. The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m., authorities say. The victim was shot multiple times throughout his body and was taken to the hospital, where he died, police say. No arrests have yet been made in that shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

