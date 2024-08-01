More News:

August 01, 2024

Man assaults multiple staff members with needle in emergency room, police say

A 39-year-old overdose victim is facing charges after attacking several people at the Episcopal campus of Temple University Hospital location.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Temple Hospital Stabbing Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Police say a 39-year-old man was taken to Temple University Hospital – Episcopal Campus by EMTs as an overdose case. The man displayed 'violent and agitated behavior,' leading two staff members stabbed with a syringe and a nurse receiving a head injury.

A 39-year-old man assaulted several staff members in a Kensington hospital Wednesday afternoon and now faces several charges, according to police.

Authorities responded to the Episcopal Campus of Temple University Hospital, located at 100 East Lehigh Avenue, around 4:18 p.m. The call indicated that the offender had stabbed staff members with a syringe.

Police found the offender, an overdose victim, already restrained by hospital staff. Security personnel told police that the offender had arrived at the hospital with EMTs displaying aggressive and violent behavior.

Officials say that nurses attempted to administer medications to him with a syringe, but the man knocked it away, causing the needle to poke a security guard in the arm.

When a recovery specialist intervened, the offender stabbed the specialist twice in the left forearm with the same needle. He attempted to stab the specialist in the face, who jumped back and accidentally hit a nurse in the head with his elbow.

The nurse was knocked unconscious and does not remember details of the assault, police say. The offender is in custody and was charged with four counts of assault, reckless endangerment and related charges. The incident remains under investigation by Philadelphia Police East Detectives.

Temple Health told CBS Philadelphia: "The safety of our employees, patients and visitors is our first priority at Temple University Hospital – Episcopal Campus. We are working with police as they continue to investigate this incident. We are offering onsite support and resources to those impacted."

