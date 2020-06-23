Manayunk Arts Festival canceled, replaced with 'petite' event

A decades-long Manayunk tradition will continue this weekend – although on a much smaller scale due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Each June, visitors have flocked to Main Street to browse hundreds of booths selling paintings, jewelry, sculptures and more in the street during the annual Manayunk Arts Fest. But that won't be the case for 2020. Instead, organizers have canceled the large festival and pivoted to host the "Manayunk Arts Weekend – Petite."

No streets will be closed off for the event taking place Saturday and Sunday, and there will be a much smaller selection of artist vendors to shop, but there's still plenty to do and see this weekend in Manayunk.

From noon to 5 p.m. on both dates, there will be sidewalk sales, live art (like a mural painting at Shurs Lane and Cresson Street) and lots of outdoor dining. As for the curated selection of artists, they include:

• Amaze Art Gallery

• Bopbe

• Charles Cushing Fine Art

• Christina Tarkoff

• Emily Taylor Rogers Art

• Kristin Wood Photography (Saturday only)

• Parcel Island

• Patrick Michael Accessories

• Sugar Cadavers (Saturday only)

Visitors can also expect live music throughout the weekend and pop-up fitness classes with Awakenings Pole Dance Fitness on Venice Island. For more information on Arts Weekend – Petite, check out the event Facebook page.

All who head to Manayunk on Saturday and Sunday are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Manayunk plans on returning to its large-scale arts fest format in 2021.