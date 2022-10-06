Hitch a ride along Main Street this month with Manayunk's free Halloween trolley

Manayunk residents and visitors can avoid the neighborhood's infamously tricky parking situation this spooky season thanks to a free weekend transportation service.

The Manayunk Development Corporation is offering the Halloween-themed Trick-or-Trolley now through Nov. 5. It will run Thursdays to Saturdays and will transport guests to popular restaurants, bars and haunted attractions along Main Street.

Trick-or-Trolley will travel between Regal Movie Theater (3720 Main St.) and Ivy Ridge Train Station (4910 Umbria St.), with many stops in between.

Those brave enough can take the trolley to Lincoln Mill Haunted House, Manayunk's newest haunted attraction located in the former Mad River building. The haunted house is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6:45 to 11:45 p.m. through Nov. 5.

Other stops include: Goat’s Beard, Winnie’s, JD Mcgillicuddy’s, Chabaa Thai Bistro, Jake’s & Cooper’s Wine Bar, Lucky’s Last Chance, Taqueria Amor and Union Tap House.



The Trick-or-Trolley will run on Thursdays and Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 10 p.m.



Courtesy of/Manayunk Development Corporation Courtesy of/Manayunk Development Corporation



The trolley will also be available to transport guests who are staying out and about after MNYK Trick-or-Treating on Saturday, Oct. 29. The family-friendly event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features small business trick-or-treating, as well as the annual Pretzel Park Farmers Market kid and pet costume parade.

Looking ahead, a Jolly Trolley will transport visitors around Manayunk to enjoy holiday festivities on Thursdays in December.