October 06, 2022

Hitch a ride along Main Street this month with Manayunk's free Halloween trolley

The service runs Thursdays to Saturdays through Nov. 5 and will shuttle visitors to popular attractions

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Throughout the month of October, Manayunk Development Corporation is offering a free, Halloween-themed Trick-or-Trolley to transport guests between popular restaurants, bars and haunted attractions. The service runs Thursdays to Saturdays through November.

Manayunk residents and visitors can avoid the neighborhood's infamously tricky parking situation this spooky season thanks to a free weekend transportation service.

The Manayunk Development Corporation is offering the Halloween-themed Trick-or-Trolley now through Nov. 5. It will run Thursdays to Saturdays and will transport guests to popular restaurants, bars and haunted attractions along Main Street.

MORE: Enjoy frightening family fun every weekend at The Franklin Institute this October

Trick-or-Trolley will travel between Regal Movie Theater (3720 Main St.) and Ivy Ridge Train Station (4910 Umbria St.), with many stops in between. 

Those brave enough can take the trolley to Lincoln Mill Haunted House, Manayunk's newest haunted attraction located in the former Mad River building. The haunted house is open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6:45 to 11:45 p.m. through Nov. 5. 

Other stops include: Goat’s Beard, Winnie’s, JD Mcgillicuddy’s, Chabaa Thai Bistro, Jake’s & Cooper’s Wine Bar, Lucky’s Last Chance, Taqueria Amor and Union Tap House.

The Trick-or-Trolley will run on Thursdays and Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 to 10 p.m.

Manayunk Halloween trolleyCourtesy of/Manayunk Development Corporation

The trolley will also be available to transport guests who are staying out and about after MNYK Trick-or-Treating on Saturday, Oct. 29. The family-friendly event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features small business trick-or-treating, as well as the annual Pretzel Park Farmers Market kid and pet costume parade.

Looking ahead, a Jolly Trolley will transport visitors around Manayunk to enjoy holiday festivities on Thursdays in December.

