March 17, 2025

Reopening of MLK Drive Bridge pushed back to September after cold weather slowed repairs

Construction on the bridge, which spans the Schuylkill River near the art museum, began in March 2023.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
MLK Bridge Construction

Construction on the MLK Drive Bridge, which crosses the Schuylkill River near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, is expected to be completed in September.

The reopening of the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive Bridge has been pushed back to September, following a rehabilitation project that had closed it to vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists for the past two years.

Repairs to the bridge, which spans the Schuylkill River near the Philadelphia Museum of Art and connects MLK Drive to Eakins Oval, began in March 2023 and were previously estimated to be completed by spring 2025, according to the Philadelphia Department of Streets. The project involves replacing and widening the MLK Drive Bridge deck to meet standards, ensure structural integrity and accommodate a side path for pedestrians and cyclists. The Streets Department's latest update, posted to Instagram on Friday, noted that the delay is due to cold temperatures this winter that affected construction.

"Project timelines are always subject to change and this past winter was one of the coldest in recent years, slowing some steel and concrete work," the department said. "With warm weather finally in the forecast the concrete deck pouring continued this week on the east side of the bridge."

Poured sections of the bridge's concrete deck must undergo a 14-day curing process to ensure it reaches the necessary compressive strength. The winter's low temperatures have caused the curing process to halt, without letting the concrete to reach its full strength, according to the Streets Department. The concrete is kept wet by weep hoses and burlap covers, and thermal blankets and poly sheeting are used to retain moisture and keep the concrete within curing temperature specifications.

MLK Bridge Construction

The MLK Drive Bridge is expected to reopen in September following construction delays. Above, crews worked Monday on the bridge.


During her budget address Thursday, Mayor Cherelle Parker confirmed the estimated September reopening for the bridge.

"I am proud to report that once the Martin Luther King Bridge behind the Art Museum is completed, that Martin Luther King Drive will fully reopen," Parker said. "You'll be able to drive straight to the parkway. If you live in Northwest Philadelphia or in West Philadelphia, you know how valuable that route is to get downtown. So we are really, really excited. They're saying it'll be done by September."

In 2021, inspectors found that the steel framing of the bridge — which opened in 1966 and is 690 feet long — was about 75% deteriorated and would require extensive repair work. The work was delayed several times before starting in 2023. The value of the construction contract with Haines & Kibblehouse, Inc. contractors is $20.1 million and is being funded using federal dollars, according to the Streets Department.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the city shut down MLK Drive, including the bridge, to vehicles for 17 months. This created a car-free destination for cyclists and runners. The city had planned to reopen the entire MLK Drive to motorists until the extent of the bridge deterioration was discovered. Instead, the section containing the MLK Drive Bridge remained closed except to cyclists and pedestrians. 

Once bridge repairs began, MLK Drive closed to all users from the bridge to Sweetbriar Drive. The portion of the Schuylkill River Trail that passes beneath MLK Drive Bridge also closed during repairs. 

MLK Bridge Construction

Construction on the MLK Drive Bridge continued Monday. The bridge's reopening has been pushed back to September because of delays due to cold weather.


Chris Puchalsky, director of policy and strategic initiatives for the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability, said in 2023 that the city would begin rehabilitation of the Falls Bridge after the MLK Drive Bridge project is finished. The Falls Bridge crosses over the Schuylkill River to connect MLK Drive and Kelly Drive. It will be closed to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians when the repair project begins.

The Streets Department did not immediately respond Monday to requests for comment.

