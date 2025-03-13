Mayor Parker proposes boost to Vision Zero funding after cuts to traffic safety program last year drew backlash

At this time last year, Vision Zero advocates weren't thrilled with Mayor Cherelle Parker. While she made a long-term commitment to the traffic safety program, she also cut funding from it in her first budget proposal.

On Thursday, Parker revisited those terms and more than tripled last year's financial pledge to the campaign, proposing $5 million in fiscal year 2026 and $30 million in capital investments through fiscal year 2031. The funding announced in her budget address was a stark contrast to the administration's proposal in 2024, which was $1 million for 2025 and $9 million over six years. In Mayor Jim Kenney's last budget, Vision Zero received $2.5 million in 2024 and was allocated $15 million over six years.

"Every Philadelphian deserves to travel safely throughout our city and return home unharmed," Parker said.

In addition, Parker proposed funding for concrete barriers to bike lanes on Spruce and Pine streets and a new line striping crew in the Streets Department.

Nicole Brunet, policy director at the Bicycle Coalition of Greater Philadelphia, said the $5 million for fiscal year 2026 includes $3.5 million for catchall Vision Zero efforts and $1.5 million for speed cushions. The proposal doesn't give a timeline for the concrete barriers, a plan floated last year, but Brunet said there is a monthly task force that's working on a design, and she hopes to see a decision in the next few months.

Brunet said she thought the deaths of cyclist Barbara Friedes and pedestrian Christopher Cabrera in separate crashes on the same day in July impacted leaders significantly.

"It was a wake-up call that we can't be moving at the same speed, it's not doing enough," Brunet said.

Outside of the Vision Zero funding, there's also another $20 million allocated for resurfacing and reconstruction of ramps that are compliant with the Americans with Disability Act. And there's a line item noting $8.5 million in federal, state and private dollars for multi-modal trails and side paths, Brunet said.

During her address, Parker applauded Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, who's been the force behind a number of transportation initiatives. However, a bill he introduced that would add speed cameras in five Philly school zones was stalled by Committee on Streets and Services earlier this week.

Parker's budget proposal will undergo a series of hearings and public comment sessions. It must be approved by City Council before the fiscal year starts on July 1. After a meeting on March 6, during which members approved three new bike lanes in District 5, Council President Kenyatta Johnson said there was interest among members in supporting funds for Vision Zero.