More News:

February 24, 2020

Pennsylvania college student survives 80-foot-fall from cliff at state park

Jocie Van Kirk and friends were exploring off-trail; she fractured her neck, back and pelvis

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Accidents Falls
McConnells Mills Student Falls McConnells Mills State Park/Facebook

Jocie Van Kirk, 21, survived a fall from a dangerous area of McConnells Mills State Park in Butler County, Pennsylvania. The Slippery Rock University student was walking with friends when she tumbled 80 feet, hitting dirt before rolling into a creek.

A 21-year-old student in Western Pennsylvania is recovering from injuries she suffered after falling 80 feet from cliff at a local state park.

Jocie Van Kirk, a student at Slippery Rock University in Butler County, fell Sunday afternoon at McConnells Mill State Park while on a walk with friends, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. The park is about 13 miles away from the university in Butler County. 

Brian Flores, a member of the park staff, said Van Kirk and her friends were exploring off-trail in a dangerous area that usually requires safety equipment.

Van Kirk's fall wasn't uninterrupted, according to the Post-Gazette:

Ms. Van Kirk, originally from Pittsburgh, was walking on a sloped rock when she lost her footing around 3:20 p.m., Mr. Flores said. She tumbled 15 to 20 feet down the sloped rock before hitting a tree, which threw her down about 25 to 30 feet to the next level. There, she hit dirt — rather than jagged rock — before tumbling 15 feet into the creek below.

After the fall, Van Kirk's friends called 911 and removed her from the creek. Firefighters brought her to safety before she was transported by helicopter to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Chelsea Van Kirk, Jocie's sister, said in an update on Facebook on Monday that Jocie fractured her neck, back and pelvis. It wasn't yet clear whether surgery will be required.

"She’s a Van Kirk, we're cry babies but we're strong and she's gonna come out of this stronger," Chelsea said. "Keep praying and sending positive vibes."

The incident comes less than a week after a FedEx driver in North Carolina survived a 75-foot plunge from a highway bridge after he stopped to help a stranded driver. The FedEx driver landed in a sandbar, escaped with fractured ribs and a collapsed lung.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Accidents Falls Pennsylvania Students

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A preview of the wide receiver class competing at the 2020 NFL Combine
101919CeeDeeLamb

Government

Philly expanding street sweeping program to new neighborhoods
Street sweeping philadelphia neighborhoods

Health Stories

Musician plays violin while undergoing brain surgery at King's College Hospital
Brain tumor craniotomy violinist

Eagles

Duce Staley is totally happy with current Eagles role, just ask Doug Pederson
Duce-Staley-Pederson_022420_usat

Food & Drink

LaCroix named best brunch spot in Pennsylvania by The Daily Meal
LaCroix Rittenhouse Daily Meal

Arts & Culture

'Wildlife Photographer of the Year' exhibit features 100 stunning photos
Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibit at Academy of Natural Sciences

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved