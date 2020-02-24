More News:

February 24, 2020

Firefighters battle wildfire at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildfires Delaware Water Gap
Wildfire Delaware Water Gap Knowlton Twp. Fire and Rescue Company/Facebook

A wildfire continues to burn at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. The fire started on Mt. Tammany in Hardwick Township, New Jersey. By Sunday night, it had burned 70 acres of the recreation area which straddles the border of New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

State and federal fire crews continue to work to extinguish a wildfire that started Sunday afternoon at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.

The fire began on Mt. Tammany , a 1,526-foot mountain on the Red Dot Trail, in Hardwick Township, New Jersey, officials with the Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area said.

By Sunday night, the fire had spread to 70 acres of the recreation area, which straddles the border of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, according to the Delaware Water Gap Fire Department.

Hikers have been asked to avoid the area. Both the Red Dot and Blue Blaze trails will remain closed until the fire is extinguished.

On Monday morning, the Knowlton Township Fire and Rescue Co., which is among the firefighters responding to the blaze, tweeted that helicopters would continue dropping water on the fire. That process had begun Sunday, Kathleen Sandt, a spokeswoman for the National Park Service, told New Jersey Herald.

Through the night, local and National Park Service firefighters climbed up Mount Tammany and used backpack tanks to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Sandt said. Weather is not believed to be the cause. Despite a relatively snow-less winter, the area is not in drought conditions and the fire danger level in the region is considered low, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. Knowlton fire company officials said the fire did not ignite from a controlled burn.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wildfires Delaware Water Gap New Jersey Pennsylvania Fire Firefighters

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A preview of the wide receiver class competing at the 2020 NFL Combine
101919CeeDeeLamb

Government

Philly expanding street sweeping program to new neighborhoods
Street sweeping philadelphia neighborhoods

Health Stories

Musician plays violin while undergoing brain surgery at King's College Hospital
Brain tumor craniotomy violinist

Eagles

Duce Staley is totally happy with current Eagles role, just ask Doug Pederson
Duce-Staley-Pederson_022420_usat

Food & Drink

LaCroix named best brunch spot in Pennsylvania by The Daily Meal
LaCroix Rittenhouse Daily Meal

Arts & Culture

'Wildlife Photographer of the Year' exhibit features 100 stunning photos
Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibit at Academy of Natural Sciences

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved