Firefighters battle wildfire at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area

State and federal fire crews continue to work to extinguish a wildfire that started Sunday afternoon at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.



The fire began on Mt. Tammany , a 1,526-foot mountain on the Red Dot Trail, in Hardwick Township, New Jersey, officials with the Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area said.

By Sunday night, the fire had spread to 70 acres of the recreation area, which straddles the border of New Jersey and Pennsylvania, according to the Delaware Water Gap Fire Department.

Hikers have been asked to avoid the area. Both the Red Dot and Blue Blaze trails will remain closed until the fire is extinguished.

On Monday morning, the Knowlton Township Fire and Rescue Co., which is among the firefighters responding to the blaze, tweeted that helicopters would continue dropping water on the fire. That process had begun Sunday, Kathleen Sandt, a spokeswoman for the National Park Service, told New Jersey Herald.

Through the night, local and National Park Service firefighters climbed up Mount Tammany and used backpack tanks to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Sandt said. Weather is not believed to be the cause. Despite a relatively snow-less winter, the area is not in drought conditions and the fire danger level in the region is considered low, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. Knowlton fire company officials said the fire did not ignite from a controlled burn.

