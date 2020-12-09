FOX 29's Mike Jerrick 'starting to bounce back' from COVID-19

A week has passed since "Good Day Philadelphia" mainstay Mike Jerrick announced he tested positive for COVID-19, calling the coronavirus a "nightmare" that he had been lucky to avoid up until that point.

News from the 70-year-old FOX-29 anchor was quiet since that first social media post, raising concern for Jerrick's well-being.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jerrick shared that he's making progress in his recovery.

"A huge thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern for my well being. I so appreciate your support & prayers & words of encouragement," Jerrick wrote. "It’s been bad but I also feel very fortunate not to have suffered the severe symptoms others have experienced."