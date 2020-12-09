More News:

FOX 29's Mike Jerrick 'starting to bounce back' from COVID-19

'Good Day Philadelphia' host hopes to back on TV soon

FOX 29 anchor Mike Jerrick is making progress in his recovery from COVID-19.

A week has passed since "Good Day Philadelphia" mainstay Mike Jerrick announced he tested positive for COVID-19, calling the coronavirus a "nightmare" that he had been lucky to avoid up until that point.

News from the 70-year-old FOX-29 anchor was quiet since that first social media post, raising concern for Jerrick's well-being.

On Wednesday afternoon, Jerrick shared that he's making progress in his recovery.

"A huge thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern for my well being. I so appreciate your support & prayers & words of encouragement," Jerrick wrote. "It’s been bad but I also feel very fortunate not to have suffered the severe symptoms others have experienced."

Jerrick, a 10-time Emmy award winner, is in his second stint with FOX29 after returning to the Philadelphia station in 2009.

It's not yet clear how soon Jerrick will return to the "Good Day Philadelphia" broadcast, but it sounds like he's on his way and headed in the right direction.

