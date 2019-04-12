More News:

April 12, 2019

Former Doug Pederson hater Mike Lombardi to give Valley Forge graduation address

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Colleges
Kelce Via Twitter/for PhillyVoice

Kelce rants.

Valley Forge Military Academy & College is holding its graduation ceremony at its campus in Wayne, Pennsylvania, on May 23. The 91-year-old school sits a 30-minute drive from the Lincoln Financial Field, where Doug Pederson coaches the Philadelphia Eagles.

And when Valley Forge’s newest class celebrates graduation next month, “some clown” is going to be giving the graduation address.

(Jason Kelce’s words, not mine.)

Michael Lombardi, the former NFL executive and Eagles Super Bowl-run punching bag, will give the address at the college’s grad ceremony, the school announced Friday afternoon.

Now, why does that name sound familiar?

In case you need to jog your memory, here’s a reminder from the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art:

Ah, right. And, in case the video doesn't load, here are Kelce's carefully-chosen words:

“This past offseason, some clown named Mike Lombardi told (Doug Pederson) that he was the least-qualified head coach in the NFL. You saw a different Doug Pederson, a man who went for it on fourth down — who went for it on fourth down, in the Super Bowl, with a trick play.”

After three full seasons with the Eagles, Pederson is now 29-19 in the regular season, with a pretty stellar 4-1 postseason record and a danged Super Bowl trophy to his name.

To his credit, Lombardi took Kelce’s clown characterization in stride — what was he going to do, argue? — and owned up to the mistake:

Jokes aside, Lombardi is an Ocean City, New Jersey, native and a graduate of Valley Forge Military Academy & College, so this will probably be a pretty cool moment for him.

He should know, though, that he’s probably going to be heckled at least once if he waits too long to bring up his clown moment during the speech. You’ll probably want to get it out of the way early, Mike. Good luck.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Colleges Wayne Mike Lombardi Doug Pederson Valley Forge Military Academy NFL Football Jason Kelce Pennsylvania Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers' playoff mandate puts Brett Brown under heavy pressure
021519-BrettBrown-USAToday

Odd News

Philly woman allegedly tells city employees she needs to pee between their trucks, then steals truck
Stolen Car Peeing Mug Shot

Comedy

Chelsea Handler on life, death and therapy after Trump
Chelsea Handler

Phillies

Phillies lack starting pitching depth, could be waiting to target Dallas Keuchel, Madison Bumgarner
Madison-Bumgarner_0410_USAT

Illness

Two more confirmed mumps cases at University of Pennsylvania
Carroll University of Pennsylvania Students

Business

Fishtown corner bar Sergeant York is up for sale after just opening in October
Sergeant York Fishtown

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved