Mindful eating can help people adopt healthier habits; here's how it works

Nutrition experts often recommend mindful eating as a healthy eating strategy. Studies have shown it can address binge eating and emotional eating, and in some cases help with weight loss. But not everyone understands what it is.

Mindful eating encourages people to be more intentional about the types of food they eat and how much they consume. It helps people recognize triggers that might lead them to unhealthy choices – like mindlessly munching on a bag of chips while binge-watching a favorite TV show, or eating a pint of ice cream after a bad day at work.

Mindfulness is a practice based on Zen Buddhism. The term was defined by Jon Kabat-Zinn, the original developer and leader of the Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction program at the University of Massachusetts Medical School, as "paying attention in a particular way, on purpose, in the present moment, and nonjudgmentally."

The practice of mindfulness has been shown to help manage chronic pain, disease, depression, sleeping problems and anxiety. It also improves digestion, helps regulate eating patterns and promotes a better enjoyment and appreciation of food.

Mindful eating focuses on a sensual awareness of the food. It involves paying close attention to what you are eating, savoring each moment, each bite. Listening to your body's hunger cues also is important. The purpose of mindful eating is not to lose weight, although that can be a byproduct of the practice. Rather, it is meant to help promote healthier eating behaviors.

Here are seven tips for mindful eating culled from Diabetes Spectrum, Jon Kabat-Zinn, Mindful and Cleveland Clinic: