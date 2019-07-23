Miss America competition leaving Atlantic City again, this time for Connecticut

For the second time in the competition's nearly 100-year history, Miss America is leaving New Jersey.

The 2020 Miss America Competition will be held Dec. 19 at Mohegan Sun, the casino and resort in Uncasville, Connecticut, the competition announced Tuesday.

The Miss America Competition began in 1921 in Atlantic City, and was held in the shore town for more than 80 years. In 2005, the competition moved from Atlantic City to Las Vegas, Nevada, where it stayed for eight years until returning to New Jersey in 2013, thanks in large part to a state subsidy, according to the Press of AC.

The future of the competition was publicly up in the air following the 2019 edition, and the Atlantic City Casino Reinvestment Development Authority's decision not to renew the state subsidy contract.

It's another year of change for Miss America, which will also return to NBC after the 2019 edition was broadcast by ABC. Last year, the competition eliminated its swimsuit contest.

Interestingly, Miss American Organization's CEO Regina Hopper didn't mention Atlantic City in a statement about the 2020 competition.

“The Miss America Organization is proud to partner with Mohegan Sun as we return to our longtime NBC home,” said Regina Hopper, President & CEO, Miss America Organization. “We are looking forward to a fresh take on this historic competition that will showcase the incredible women vying for the job of Miss America 2020.”

