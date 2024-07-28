MLB trade rumors: Are the Phillies done?

The Phils have already upgraded two spots on the roster with the trade deadline looming.

They added an outfielder who can hit lefty pitching in Austin Hays, and added a giant impact reliever in Carlos Estévez. Both of these moves came as Cy Young candidate (and struggling) starter Ranger Suárez was added to the team's injured list.

What's their next move? Well, a full-time outfielder could still make the Phillies' lineup a whole lot better. More relief pitching could help. And would the team really invest in a new starting pitcher?

According to Jim Bowen at The Athletic, who posted a detailed trade deadline primer with just over 24 hours to go, it's the outfield where Dave Dombrowski is still most likely to strike again.

On Saturday, manager Rob Thomson said for now Hays will get an opportunity to be the everyday left fielder with Brandon Marsh moving over to center, cutting into Johan Rojas’ time. Marsh, who crushes righties, and Hays ultimately could platoon in left depending on how things shake out. I still wonder if the Phillies will try to trade for an everyday center fielder. Wouldn’t Luis Robert Jr. look phenomenal in this lineup? [ The Athletic

Later on, Bowden mentions the Phillies and the Mariners as the two most likely suitors for Robert, but it will depend on what each team would be willing to pay for the one-time All-Star's services. Other outfielders who might be moved before the deadline include Brent Rooker, Tyler Ward and Lane Thomas — though another platoon-type outfielder is unlikely.

Suárez to Spencer Turnbull to Taijuan Walker). They just have to tread water with the Tyler Phillips' of the world until then.

On the pitching side, Garrett Crochet — a one-time rumored Phils target — says he is not going to pitch in October due to an innings limit, unless a big extension is signed. It seems unlikely the Phillies would spend much by way of prospects on a rental starter as they do have quite a bit of depth set to come off the injured list at some point (from

The trade deadline arrives at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports