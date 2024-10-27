Bomb threat targeting Montgomery County GOP under investigation by state police, FBI

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating a bomb threat targeting the Montgomery County GOP, authorities said.

A person allegedly called the Montgomery County Republican Committee Office, which is located in Blue Bell within Whitpain Township, on Saturday and threatened to "shoot up the building" or "bomb it," NBC10 reported.

The Pennsylvania GOP said they were forced to close the office on Saturday after staff received the phone call around 11:07 a.m.

"Today's incident is one of an increasing number of threats, violence and intimidation acts against GOP candidates, offices and staff this cycle — on top of two assassination attempts against President Donald Trump," the party said in a statement.

State police said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that they are working with the FBI, Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and local law enforcement officials in Whitpain Township to investigate the threat.

"There is no place for violence or threats of violence against any political group or voter," state police wrote on X. "We are committed to working with the (Pennsylvania Department of State) to ensure the 2024 elections are safe, secure, and fair."

