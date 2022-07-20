More News:

Lancaster man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting elderly deaf, blind woman

Malquan Craig, 23, was charged with multiple counts of indecent assault for several incidents between 2020 and 2021

Malquan Craig, 23, of Lancaster, Pa., was arrested on multiple counts of indecent assault of a mentally disabled victim after allegedly sexually assaulting a 70-year-old deaf, blind, and mute woman in his girlfriend's care from 2020 to 2021. He is being held on $500,000 bail.

A Lancaster man sexually assaulted a 70-year-old deaf, blind and mute woman placed in his girlfriend's care, Montgomery County prosecutors allege.

Malquan Craig, 23, was arrested earlier this month and charged with invasion of privacy, multiple counts of indecent assault of a mentally disabled victim and related offenses.

The investigation began in May, when Montgomery County detectives were given video and photo evidence of the alleged assaults, which took place several times between 2020 and 2021. 

At the time, the defendant's girlfriend was a certified nursing assistant working for H.A.P. Inc., a health care company that provides 24-hour care for people with intellectual development disabilities.

According to District Attorney Kevin Steele, Craig and his girlfriend would regularly order takeout food. His girlfriend would drive to the restaurant, and while she was inside, Craig would sexually assault the elderly woman in the car.

"As prosecutors, we must stand up for victims who can't protect themselves from the depraved acts of people like this defendant," Steele said.

Craig allegedly fondled the victim's breasts and genitals, and exposed her body. He also allegedly filmed the incidents on his cellphone, which Lancaster police sent to the District Attorney's Office. Each video and photo includes time, date, and location information. 

Craig was arraigned on July 12 and has been detained in a Lancaster County prison on unrelated charges. His bail is set at $500,000. 

