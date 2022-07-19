More News:

July 19, 2022

Human remains found beneath I-76 bridge at University Avenue, police say

A passerby noticed bones in the area near the Schuylkill Expressway ramp

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crime
Body I76 Bridge Philly Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A man's skeletal remains were found Tuesday morning beneath the Interstate-76 bridge near University Avenue and the Schuylkill Expressway ramp.

Human skeletal remains were found Tuesday morning beneath an Interstate 76 bridge in southwest Philadelphia, authorities said.

The remains were first spotted around 10:40 by a passerby in the area under the westbound I-76 bridge near University Avenue and the Schuylkill Expressway ramp. 

The remains belonged to a man, but officials could not immediately determine his age or how long he may have been there.  

The medical examiner was called to the scene on Tuesday morning.

Police did not provide any additional information and an investigation remains ongoing.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crime Philadelphia I-76

Videos

Featured

Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer
Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones

Just In

Must Read

Social Media

Amid backlash, Sesame Place apologizes for Rosita mascot's snub of two Black girls
Sesame Place Video

Sponsored

Free, family-friendly summer concerts
Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Healthy Eating

How many meals should a person eat each day? The science isn't clear
Daily Eating Habits

Eagles

Eagles 2022 training camp preview: Linebacker
071422NakobeDean

Food & Drink

Wawa, Cape May Brewing Co. team up on peach-flavored hard tea
Wawa Shore Tea Drink

Food & Drink

The Dutch to debut three-course tasting menu with returning favorites from Fond
The Dutch Dinner

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved