Human remains found beneath I-76 bridge at University Avenue, police say

Human skeletal remains were found Tuesday morning beneath an Interstate 76 bridge in southwest Philadelphia, authorities said.

The remains were first spotted around 10:40 by a passerby in the area under the westbound I-76 bridge near University Avenue and the Schuylkill Expressway ramp.

The remains belonged to a man, but officials could not immediately determine his age or how long he may have been there.

The medical examiner was called to the scene on Tuesday morning.

Police did not provide any additional information and an investigation remains ongoing.