More News:

July 18, 2022

Man dies in fall from escalator at Lincoln Financial Field, police say

The incident happened during The Weeknd concert in South Philly

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Accidents
Lincoln Weeknd Man Dies KATE FRESE/for PhillyVoice

During The Weeknd concert at Lincoln Financial Field on July 14, a 32-year-old man fatally fell from an escalator rail at the stadium in South Philadelphia.

A 32-year-old man died Thursday night after falling from an escalator rail at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia police said.

The incident happened during The Weeknd concert, which was the R&B artist's first stop on his After Hours Til Dawn Tour. At around 10:47, the unidentified man was sitting on the rail of a stadium escalator and fell approximately 40 feet, authorities said.  

The victim was transported by ambulance to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

At this time, investigators believe the man's fall was accidental.

The Philadelphia Eagles confirmed the incident, but declined further comment due to an ongoing police investigation. The Weeknd has not publicly addressed the incident. He thanked Philadelphia after the show and called the night "emotional for all of us."


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Accidents Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field

Videos

Featured

Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones
Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer

Just In

Must Read

LGBTQ

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year award
07 16 2022 Lia Thomas NCAA.jpg

Sponsored

Explore the Central PA Tasting Trail
Limited - Sunset Hike in Happy Valley

Mental Health

Philadelphia expands grief counseling program for children of overdose victims
Philly Bereavement Counseling

Eagles

Eagles 2022 training camp preview: Rush linebacker
031922HaasonReddick

TV

Quinta Brunson and ABC sued over alleged copyright infringement for 'Abbott Elementary'
Abbott Elementary Lawsuit

Parties

Old City's first 'wedding stroll' features more than 45 restaurants, clothing stores, and venues
Wedding Stroll

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved