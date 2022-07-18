More Health:

July 18, 2022

Philadelphia expands grief counseling program for children of overdose victims

The free service creates a safe space where feelings can be validated and children can find ways to honor their loved ones, officials say

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Grief
Philly Bereavement Counseling Ben White/Unsplash

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is expanding its bereavement counseling services for children and teens ages 4 to 21 who have lost a caregiver or loved one to a fatal overdose. The program, called Philly HEALS, has worked with 3,000 people through advocacy and peer support since 2019.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is expanding its free bereavement services for children and teens impacted by the sudden death of a loved one or caregiver from an overdose as part of its efforts to enhance its harm reduction programming. 

Philly HEALs was established in 2019 as a way to offer group and individual peer support to those who've lost a loved one to overdose. Since its creation, the program has helped more than 3,000 people address their feelings through free grief counseling sessions, advocacy work and community events. 

To kick off the new services, Philly HEALs hosted a workshop with caregivers of youth who have lost a parent or loved one to a fatal overdose Tuesday. Attendees learned how children and teens typically express feelings of grief, focusing on child development.

Though the workshop is over, people can still refer children and teens to the HEALs program for counseling if they have lost a loved one within the last 12 months. Each person's loved one must have been seen by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office within the last year in order to be eligible. 

"Grief counseling is important for children and adolescents because it helps them to process complex emotions such as confusion, fear, sadness and anger," said Dr. Andrew Best, director of Philly's Substance Use Prevention and Harm Reduction division. "This service creates a safe environment where their feelings are validated, and they can honor the loss of their loved ones. This counseling is also important because it provides the family members and caregivers of children who are grieving with much needed support, especially if they are grieving as well."

In 2020, Philadelphia saw 1,214 overdose deaths, the second highest number in the city's history, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. Though overdose deaths seemingly peaked in 2017 and then declined for several years, the CVID-19 pandemic resulted in a surge of overdoses and deaths. 

Of those deaths, 81% included fentanyl, a powerful, synthetic opioid that has been found in many drugs, including counterfeit pills, heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine. 

Losing a loved one or caregiver to fatal overdose particularly can be life-changing and devastating for children and teens, as they lose their adult attachment. 

If the adult was their primary caregiver, the child also may have to deal with the court and child welfare system, which may increase their risk of mental health issues like depression or anxiety, according to the Department of Public Health. 

"It (grief counseling) starts with really getting a sense of where they're at, what their understanding is of what happened, and then working with the child to figure out how they are most comfortable expressing their emotions," Laura Vargas, Philly HEALs program manager told KYW. "With adults, it's more talking face to face. There's lots of different modalities that we use but they're very cognitive. For children, that might not work so it may be more so getting them to engage, building that relationship." 

There are several healthy ways to deal with the loss of a loved one, including acknowledging the stages of grief and leaning on a support system. For those who have been impacted by fatal overdose, building that safety net of support is important. 

Many of Philly HEALs programs are virtual, allowing for a more accessible system of bereavement support. 

The program also provides grief counseling to people ages 18 and above, hosts peer group sessions for adults, and grief workshops for those seeking out educational support for topics related to grief. 

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Grief Philadelphia Drugs Children's Health Addiction Opioids Overdoses Trauma

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones
Purchased - Rx photo of pills

What to know about side effects and allergic reactions from antibiotics

Just In

Must Read

LGBTQ

Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year award
07 16 2022 Lia Thomas NCAA.jpg

Travel

Explore the Central PA Tasting Trail
Limited - Sunset Hike in Happy Valley

Mental Health

Philadelphia expands grief counseling program for children of overdose victims
Philly Bereavement Counseling

Eagles

Eagles 2022 training camp preview: Rush linebacker
031922HaasonReddick

TV

Quinta Brunson and ABC sued over alleged copyright infringement for 'Abbott Elementary'
Abbott Elementary Lawsuit

Parties

Old City's first 'wedding stroll' features more than 45 restaurants, clothing stores, and venues
Wedding Stroll

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved