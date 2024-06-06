More News:

June 06, 2024

Motorcyclist sentenced to 1-4 years in prison for smashing woman's windshield and assaulting her near City Hall

Cody Heron, 27, jumped on a parked car and head-butted its driver during an incident caught on video last October.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Cody Heron Sentenced Philadelphia Police/YouTube

Motorcyclist Cody Heron will spend 1-4 years in state prison after pleading guilty for smashing a woman's windshield and assaulting her near City Hall on Oct. 1, 2023. The incident was caught on video.

The motorcyclist who stomped through a woman's rear windshield and pointed a gun at her near City Hall last October has been sentenced to 1-4 years in state prison. 

Cody Heron, 27, of Frankford, pleaded guilty in February to charges of aggravated assault and weapons offenses stemming from the Oct. 1 encounter, which was captured on a video that went viral on social media. 

Heron was among a group of dirt bike and ATV riders who packed South Penn Square as cars idled at a red light around 8:45 p.m. Video shows Heron jumping on the rear windshield of a stopped car until the glass shatters into the back seat, where two kids were seated. As Heron steps off the car, a gun falls to the ground from his waistband.

The video then shows the driver of the car, Nikki Bullock, getting out and confronting Heron. Heron briefly points his gun at Bullock and then headbutts her with his helmet. Bullock can be seen shoving Heron off of his motorcycle after he got back on it to leave the scene. At the end of the video, Bullock walks away from her car, carrying one of her two children.

When the video circulated online and drew national attention, investigators said Heron altered his social media accounts and posted photos of himself using a different name to confuse police. He was arrested three days after the assault.

Police said the gathering of dirt-bike and ATV riders was an unauthorized meet-up. The department has increased enforcement against the illegal vehicles that have become commonplace on city streets during the warmer months.

In addition to his prison term, Heron was sentenced to five years of probation after his release.

