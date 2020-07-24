More News:

July 24, 2020

Gunman in custody after two people shot at Mount Laurel doctor's office

Victims taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Shootings
Mount Laurel Shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Two people were shot at an office complex in Mount Laurel, New Jersey on July 24, 2020. Investigators say the gunman was taken into custody.

Two people were shot Friday afternoon at a doctor's office in Mount Laurel, where police were able to take the alleged gunman into custody, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 1 p.m. at an office complex on the 15,000 block of Midlantic Drive, according to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office and Mount Laurel police.

Authorities said the two victims included a staff member and patient. They were taken to Cooper University Hospital for treatment, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Police did not reveal an apparent motive for the shooting and did not indicate whether the gunman knew either of the victims.

When authorities arrived, the gunman peacefully surrendered to officers, prosecutors said. The identity of the alleged shooter was not released.

"We do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time," officials added.

Prosecutors said updates on the investigation will be provided as information becomes available.

