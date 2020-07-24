New Jersey man charged in death of woman found in suitcase in Kensington

Philadelphia police have charged a Burlington County man in connection with the death of a young mother whose body was found last month in a suitcase in Kensington.

Aaron Mosher, of Brown Mills, faces charges of criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and obstruction of justice, police said.

Source/Philadelphia Police

The body of 25-year-old Christina Gribbin, of Chester County, was found on June 11 at the intersection Kensington and Allegheny avenues. Her remains were in a suitcase on a sidewalk beneath SEPTA's elevated Market Frankford line.

Police have not revealed the circumstances around Gribbin's death or identified any additional suspects who may face charges.

An obituary for Gribbin, published by The Labs funeral home, says she was born in West Chester and was a graduate of Twin Valley High School. She studied LPN nursing and had hobbies including creative writing, poetry and horseback riding. She was a mother of two boys.

A memorial service for Gribbin was held on July 10 at The Labs funeral home in Honey Brook.

Christina means a great deal to many," said a GoFundMe campaign in her memory. "Anyone that knows her and loves her is deeply saddened by the loss of her young, beautiful life. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and granddaughter who will be missed by many."