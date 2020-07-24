More News:

July 24, 2020

New Jersey man charged in death of woman found in suitcase in Kensington

Body of Christina Gribbin, 25, was discovered on June 11

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Homicides
Christina Gribbin Kensington Street View/Google

Aaron Mosher, of Brown Mills, was charged in connection with the death of Christina Gribbin, a 25-year-old mother of two boys. Gribbin's body was found in a suitcase in the Kensington section of Philadelphia on June 11, 2020.

Philadelphia police have charged a Burlington County man in connection with the death of a young mother whose body was found last month in a suitcase in Kensington.

Aaron Mosher, of Brown Mills, faces charges of criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and obstruction of justice, police said.

Aaron MosherSource/Philadelphia Police

The body of 25-year-old Christina Gribbin, of Chester County, was found on June 11 at the intersection Kensington and Allegheny avenues. Her remains were in a suitcase on a sidewalk beneath SEPTA's elevated Market Frankford line.

Police have not revealed the circumstances around Gribbin's death or identified any additional suspects who may face charges.

An obituary for Gribbin, published by The Labs funeral home, says she was born in West Chester and was a graduate of Twin Valley High School. She studied LPN nursing and had hobbies including creative writing, poetry and horseback riding. She was a mother of two boys.

A memorial service for Gribbin was held on July 10 at The Labs funeral home in Honey Brook.

Christina means a great deal to many," said a GoFundMe campaign in her memory. "Anyone that knows her and loves her is deeply saddened by the loss of her young, beautiful life. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and granddaughter who will be missed by many."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Homicides Kensington Crime

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Bryce Harper for Phillies GM
Bryce-Harper_072320_usat

Activities

New Jersey allowing yoga, pilates and martial arts studios to resume operations
Yoga studios new jersey

Addiction

Smokers should begin cessation drugs, then decide when to quit
Smoking cessation guidelines

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles' Miles Sanders poised for breakout season, could join 'elite tier' of fantasy RBs
010520MilesSanders

Music

Taylor Swift collaborates with Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner for new album 'Folklore'
Taylor Swift Folklore

Food & Drink

Philly River Stroll: FCM Hospitality opens outdoor eateries along Delaware River waterfront
Philly River Stroll

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved