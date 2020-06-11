Woman's body found inside suitcase in Kensington, police say

A woman's remains were found Thursday morning inside a suitcase left on a roadway in Kensington, according to Philadelphia police.

Authorities made the discovery around 9:50 a.m. near the intersection of Kensington and Allegheny avenues.

The victim, a white woman of unknown age, was found inside a large black suitcase, investigators said.

Police called the woman's death suspicious and an investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 24th District police at (215) 686-3240.