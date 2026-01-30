More Events:

5 events happening in Philly this weekend

From the rescheduled Mummers showdown to ice sculptures in Manayunk, here’s what’s happening this weekend.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
FreezeOutLIVECARVE.jpg Provided Courtesy/Aversa PR & Events

Live ice carving and more than 20 sculptures will line Main Street during Founders Philly Freeze-Out in Manayunk on Saturday.

Subzero wind chills are in the forecast, but that hasn’t slowed down the city’s weekend plans. For those willing to bundle up and brave the cold, there’s no shortage of things to do around the city.

1. Mummers String Band Spectacular at Lincoln Financial Field

The Mummers string band competition that was canceled on New Year’s Day is back on. The show starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, at Lincoln Financial Field. All 14 bands will perform their 4½-minute “mini musicals” with costumes, props and choreography. Tickets range from $12.15 to $24.30.

2. Founders Philly Freeze-Out in Manayunk

Ice sculptures, chowder and beer will take over Main Street during Founders Philly Freeze-Out on Saturday, Jan. 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 20 ice carvings will be installed throughout the neighborhood, with live carving demonstrations scheduled along the route. The event also features a winter market, food trucks and Founders Brewing beer specials, plus a neighborhood-wide chowder crawl from noon to 4 p.m. Advance chowder crawl tickets start at $18.

3. Philadelphia Auto Show

The Philadelphia Auto Show kicks off Saturday at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and runs through Feb. 8. You can test drive electric vehicles, tackle the Camp Jeep obstacle course and check out custom builds in Custom Alley. Tickets start at $20 for adults, with discounts available for kids, seniors and military members.

4. CultureFest! Lunar New Year at Penn Museum

Celebrate the Year of the Horse at the Penn Museum’s annual CultureFest on Saturday, Jan. 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Expect dance performances, storytelling, Tai Chi demonstrations, art activities and a Lion Dance finale at 3:50 p.m. All activities are included with museum admission.

5. Dry Vibes at Billy Penn Studios

If you want to go out without drinking, Dry Vibes runs Saturday, Jan. 31, from noon to 5 p.m. at Billy Penn Studios. The event features speakers, zero-proof drinks, a wellness marketplace and live entertainment. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

Whether you’re looking for culture, cars or comfort food, there’s plenty happening around the city this weekend.

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

