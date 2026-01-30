5 events happening in Philly this weekend

Subzero wind chills are in the forecast, but that hasn’t slowed down the city’s weekend plans. For those willing to bundle up and brave the cold, there’s no shortage of things to do around the city.

The Mummers string band competition that was canceled on New Year’s Day is back on. The show starts at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 31, at Lincoln Financial Field. All 14 bands will perform their 4½-minute “mini musicals” with costumes, props and choreography. Tickets range from $12.15 to $24.30.

Ice sculptures, chowder and beer will take over Main Street during Founders Philly Freeze-Out on Saturday, Jan. 31, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 20 ice carvings will be installed throughout the neighborhood, with live carving demonstrations scheduled along the route. The event also features a winter market, food trucks and Founders Brewing beer specials, plus a neighborhood-wide chowder crawl from noon to 4 p.m. Advance chowder crawl tickets start at $18.