More Events:

February 23, 2025

Museum of the American Revolution to host after-hours event exploring artifacts found under museum site

'Trash Talk Archaeology Night' on March 28 will include a happy hour, a presentation and special exhibit access.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture History
museum of the american revolution archaeology Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Museum of the American Revolution is hosting an after-hours event on Friday, March 28, with activities exploring 18th century artifacts that were excavated during the museum site’s archaeological dig.

An after-hours event at the Museum of the American Revolution next month will explore the the thousands of 18th century ceramics, pottery, glassware and animal bone fragments found under the museum site.

"AmRev Presents: Trash Talk Archaeology Night" will be held on Friday, March 28, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event includes a happy hour, select exhibit access, a presentation, Q&A and themed activities delving into the stories behind discarded treasures that were excavated from the museum site’s archaeological dig in 2014. Tickets can be purchased in advance online for $35. 

MORE: Mermaids return to Adventure Aquarium to swim with sharks and stingrays during monthlong festival

During the excavation at the museum site, which took place three years before the attraction's opening, archaeologists labeled one section — the former site of an outhouse — as "Feature 16." Feature 16 held a high volume of artifacts including broken plates and drink-ware. Researchers determined the outhouse was connected to an unlicensed, illegal 18th-century tavern located on the site of the museum's street corner. The after-hours event will kick off with a cocktail reception and tavern-themed activities that pay homage to the mysteries of Feature 16.

Then, a talk will be given by Matt and Melissa Dunphy, citizen archaeologists and hosts of "The Boghouse" podcast. They'll be joined by the museum's president and CEO, R. Scott Stephenson, to discuss the ceramics discovered during their home renovation in Northern Liberties and how they connect to the museum's archaeological finds. After the presentation and Q&A, guests can tour the museum's archaeological collection in the "Trash Tells the Truth: Archaeology at the Museum" display. 

AmRev Presents: Trash Talk Archaeology Night

Friday, March 28
5:30-8 p.m. | $35
Museum of the American Revolution
101 South Third Street, Philadelphia

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture History Philadelphia Archaeology Museums Museum of the American Revolution Entertainment

Videos

Featured

Limited - FCCC oncologist McShane with patient

The intersection of heart health and breast cancer care
Limited - Sentral - Bellevue

Philly's most iconic address: now yours

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

What is the cult-like Zizians connection to Delco?

Zizians Homicide Investigation

Sponsored

The intersection of heart health and breast cancer care

Limited - FCCC oncologist McShane with patient

Entertainment

Amanda Seyfried is a Philly police officer in 'Long Bright River' trailer

amanda seyfried long bright river

Wellness

'Detox' foot pads claim to rid the body of toxins, but health experts are skeptical

Detox Foot Pads

Weekend

Girl Scout Cookies paired with beer and last-minute ice skating: Your weekend guide to things to do

Weekend guide

Phillies

5 Phillies under the most pressure in spring training

Phillies-Alec-Bohm-spring-training_021925

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved