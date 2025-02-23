Museum of the American Revolution to host after-hours event exploring artifacts found under museum site

An after-hours event at the Museum of the American Revolution next month will explore the the thousands of 18th century ceramics, pottery, glassware and animal bone fragments found under the museum site.

"AmRev Presents: Trash Talk Archaeology Night" will be held on Friday, March 28, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event includes a happy hour, select exhibit access, a presentation, Q&A and themed activities delving into the stories behind discarded treasures that were excavated from the museum site’s archaeological dig in 2014. Tickets can be purchased in advance online for $35.

MORE: Mermaids return to Adventure Aquarium to swim with sharks and stingrays during monthlong festival

During the excavation at the museum site, which took place three years before the attraction's opening, archaeologists labeled one section — the former site of an outhouse — as "Feature 16." Feature 16 held a high volume of artifacts including broken plates and drink-ware. Researchers determined the outhouse was connected to an unlicensed, illegal 18th-century tavern located on the site of the museum's street corner. The after-hours event will kick off with a cocktail reception and tavern-themed activities that pay homage to the mysteries of Feature 16.

Then, a talk will be given by Matt and Melissa Dunphy, citizen archaeologists and hosts of "The Boghouse" podcast. They'll be joined by the museum's president and CEO, R. Scott Stephenson, to discuss the ceramics discovered during their home renovation in Northern Liberties and how they connect to the museum's archaeological finds. After the presentation and Q&A, guests can tour the museum's archaeological collection in the "Trash Tells the Truth: Archaeology at the Museum" display.

Friday, March 28



5:30-8 p.m. | $35



Museum of the American Revolution



101 South Third Street, Philadelphia