April 22, 2025

Ex-Sen. Bob Menendez's wife convicted of taking gold bars, cash bribes in corruption case

Jury finds Nadine Menendez guilty of all charges just months after her husband received an 11-year sentence for his role in the scheme.

By Sophie Nieto-Munoz, New Jersey Monitor
Nadine Menendez Trial Tanya Breen/USA TODAY NETWORK

Nadine Menendez, shown leaving a court hearing in October 2023, was convicted in a corruption case involving her husband, former Sen. Bob Menendez, who is not shown. Nadine Menendez was found guilty of 15 counts, including bribery and obstruction of justice.

The wife of former Sen. Bob Menendez was convicted Monday of taking bribes and obstructing justice as part of the wide-ranging, international bribery scheme that landed her husband an 11-year prison sentence.

A Manhattan jury found that Nadine Arslanian Menendez, 58, accepted bribes like gold bars, cash, and a Mercedes-Benz in exchange for power and political influence, then tried to hide her actions from federal investigators. Bob Menendez was convicted after a separate trial last year.

Outside the federal courthouse in Manhattan, Nadine Menendez's attorney Barry Coburn said they respect the judge and the jury, but said it's a "very rough day for us." Coburn said it's "quite possible" they request a delay in sentencing, and declined to comment on whether she's seeking a pardon.

"I have no doubt in my mind that the jury did what they thought was right, and I don't think there's any point to my standing here and debating any of that, so I decline to do that," he said. "But the case is not over. There will be other days."

The jury deliberated for about seven hours over two days before finding Menendez guilty of all 15 counts, including bribery, obstruction of justice, extortion, and conspiracy to commit those crimes. Some of those charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years.

She is scheduled to be sentenced June 12. That's six days after Bob Menendez is expected to report to prison for his 11-year sentence.

Bob Menendez was sentenced in January after he was found guilty of taking bribes from three New Jersey businessmen in exchange for political favors for foreign governments and meddling in two criminal investigations.

Nadine Menendez, wearing a pink mask and a black shawl, did not speak to a crowd of reporters outside the courthouse Monday. Her attorney did not comment on why Bob Menendez didn't attend his wife's trial.

The two started dating in 2018 and married in 2020. Two years later, their Englewood Cliffs home was raided by FBI agents who uncovered hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and gold bars.

Nadine Menendez was first indicted in September 2023 alongside her husband and three businessmen accused of bribing them, Fred Daibes, Wael Hana, and Jose Uribe. She was diagnosed with breast cancer, requiring treatment that delayed her trial for months.

Hana and Daibes were convicted alongside the former senator in July, and are also set to go to prison. Uribe pleaded guilty to bribing the Menendezes so Bob Menendez would kill a criminal prosecution targeting Uribe. Uribe, who testified in both trials, has not been sentenced yet.

