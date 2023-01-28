More Events:

January 28, 2023

Celebrate Valentine's Day by completing a naked scavenger hunt

Take a date to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Feb. 11 and play a game by looking at nudity in art through the centuries to answer questions

By Brian A. Saunders
Valentine's Day museum scavenger hunt Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Philadelphia Museum of Art is hosting a naked scavenger hunt to celebrate Valentine's Day. On Feb. 11 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., guests and their dates can complete the game based on centuries of nude art by answering questions.

The month of love is upon us. To celebrate Valentine's Day this February, couples can complete a naked scavenger hunt hosted by Watson Adventures at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Naked at the Museum Scavenger Hunt, participants will be fully clothed, but they will use centuries of nude art, including paintings, sculptures, and period rooms, to answer questions. 

MORE: Celebrate Valentine's Day with a haunted tour by candlelight in Manayunk

"Along the way, you might uncover saints with shocking piercings, a sultry sea monster, exotic gods with many arms to keep an eye on, and a peeping Tom who discovers a new meaning for the term 'stag party," the hunt's description says. 

The event takes place Saturday, Feb. 11, the Saturday before Valentine's Day, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and is for adults only. Tickets must be purchased in advance and cost $19.00

MORE: Celebrate Galentine's Day with pink prosecco at the Museum of Illusions

Admission to the museum is sold separately. Knowledge of art or nudity is not a prerequisite for the hunt.

The Naked at the Art Museum Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023
2 p.m.-4 p.m. | $19
Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy Philadelphia, PA 19130
