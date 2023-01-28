Celebrate Valentine's Day by completing a naked scavenger hunt

The month of love is upon us. To celebrate Valentine's Day this February, couples can complete a naked scavenger hunt hosted by Watson Adventures at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Naked at the Museum Scavenger Hunt, participants will be fully clothed, but they will use centuries of nude art, including paintings, sculptures, and period rooms, to answer questions.

"Along the way, you might uncover saints with shocking piercings, a sultry sea monster, exotic gods with many arms to keep an eye on, and a peeping Tom who discovers a new meaning for the term 'stag party," the hunt's description says. The event takes place Saturday, Feb. 11, the Saturday before Valentine's Day, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and is for adults only. Tickets must be purchased in advance and cost $19.00 MORE: Celebrate Galentine's Day with pink prosecco at the Museum of Illusions