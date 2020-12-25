More News:

December 25, 2020

Christmas explosion in Nashville believed to be 'intentional act,' police say

Federal investigators probe holiday blast linked to parked vehicle

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Explosions
Explosion Nashville Christmas Street View/Google

The Christmas morning explosion took place around 6:30 outside 166 2nd Ave North, the Metro Nashville Police Department said. An investigation remains ongoing.

An explosion that rocked downtown Nashville early Friday morning has been linked to a parked car in what authorities suspect was an "intentional act," according to police.

Investigators said the explosion occurred around 6:30 a.m. outside a property located at 166 2nd Avenue North, near the city's hospitality and tourism district. The Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted the blast was "linked to a vehicle," which emergency management officials described as an RV, according to local TV station WKRN.

At least three people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals, according to The New York Times. No fatalities were reported early Friday.

"We do believe that the explosion was an intentional act," MNPD spokesman Don Aaron said during a press briefing. 

MORE NEWS: Death of man found at Camden scouting site being investigated as homicide

Smoke billowed into the sky above downtown Nashville as multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies closed off a 10-block radius to investigate the scene.

About 20 buildings reportedly suffered glass damage, while debris could be seen across the street in photos and videos uploaded by area residents.

The scene remains active as authorities work to determine whether any other explosives may be in the area.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper tweeted Friday morning that additional updates will come from the Metro Nashville Police Department.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Explosions Nashville Christmas Tennessee

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Cardinals game
122020JalenHurts2

Prevention

FDA authorizes Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna Vaccine FDA

Holidays

Packages shipped after Saturday may not arrive before Christmas
Christmas.USPS deadlines

Eagles

Jalen Hurts is the real deal, and the Eagles' quarterback drama may never end
Jalen-Hurts-eagles-celebration_122020_usat

Travel

Condé Nast Traveler ranks Philly among its top 2021 destinations
Philly Condé Nast

Mysteries

Chaddsford Winery combines murder mystery and wine during virtual event
murder mystery event

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved