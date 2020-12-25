Christmas explosion in Nashville believed to be 'intentional act,' police say

An explosion that rocked downtown Nashville early Friday morning has been linked to a parked car in what authorities suspect was an "intentional act," according to police.

Investigators said the explosion occurred around 6:30 a.m. outside a property located at 166 2nd Avenue North, near the city's hospitality and tourism district. The Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted the blast was "linked to a vehicle," which emergency management officials described as an RV, according to local TV station WKRN.

At least three people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals, according to The New York Times. No fatalities were reported early Friday.

"We do believe that the explosion was an intentional act," MNPD spokesman Don Aaron said during a press briefing.



