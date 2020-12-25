Christmas explosion in Nashville believed to be 'intentional act,' police say

December 25, 2020
An explosion that rocked downtown Nashville early Friday morning has been linked to a parked car in what authorities suspect was an "intentional act," according to police.
Investigators said the explosion occurred around 6:30 a.m. outside a property located at 166 2nd Avenue North, near the city's hospitality and tourism district. The Metro Nashville Police Department tweeted the blast was "linked to a vehicle," which emergency management officials described as an RV, according to local TV station WKRN.
An explosion linked to a vehicle occurred at 6:30 this morning outside 166 2nd Ave N downtown. Investigation active by MNPD & federal partners.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 25, 2020
At least three people were injured and taken to nearby hospitals, according to The New York Times. No fatalities were reported early Friday.
"We do believe that the explosion was an intentional act," MNPD spokesman Don Aaron said during a press briefing.
Smoke billowed into the sky above downtown Nashville as multiple local and federal law enforcement agencies closed off a 10-block radius to investigate the scene.
Video of smoke from the explosion near the Broadway area in Nashville.— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) December 25, 2020
Sent in to the @WSMV newsroom from a viewer.
I hope everyone is safe and okay. pic.twitter.com/e1lHTRdWLT
About 20 buildings reportedly suffered glass damage, while debris could be seen across the street in photos and videos uploaded by area residents.
Explosion 2nd Ave N Nashville pic.twitter.com/qhifSTMYSh— James Green (@babeteamgreen) December 25, 2020
The scene remains active as authorities work to determine whether any other explosives may be in the area.
Nashville Mayor John Cooper tweeted Friday morning that additional updates will come from the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation with help from federal authorities. MNPD will share updates as they become available and is restricting downtown traffic. Be safe Nashville. Thank you to our emergency personnel for your quick response.— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) December 25, 2020