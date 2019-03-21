New York Lebanese eatery Naya coming to Center City

A Lebanese restaurant in New York City will make its first venture outside the Big Apple with a spin-off location in Philadelphia this spring.

Naya, a fast-casual eatery based on New York's full-service Naya Mezze & Grill, is set to open up shop at 1601 Market St., the restaurant's website says.

Center City has seen an influx of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean cuisine in the past few years, from the arrival of Naf Naf Grill to the recent opening of Cava at 1713 Chestnut St.

Naya's menu will feature rolls, bowls, salads, shawarma, kebabs and a variety of manooch flatbreads.

Given the success of Fishtown's Lebanese destination Suraya, the arrival of Naya in Rittenhouse will be a welcome addition to Philly.

When it opens in May, the restaurant will have hours from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.