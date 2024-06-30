More Sports:

June 30, 2024

Report: Sixers sign Andre Drummond to two-year deal

Andre Drummond's prior stint with the Sixers was enjoyable, but short-lived. Now, the veteran center is returning to Philadelphia.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Andre Drummond Sixers Free Agency 2024 Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Andre Drummond will reportedly find himself back in a Sixers uniform.

A triumphant return: according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Sixers have agreed to a two-year deal with Andre Drummond worth north of $10 million that contains a player option in the second season.

Drummond signed with the Sixers on a veteran's minimum contract before the 2021-22 season and thrived as Joel Embiid's backup, but was moved as part of a trade with the Brooklyn Nets that netted the Sixers James Harden.

At least season's NBA Trade Deadline, the Sixers nearly acquired Drummond from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for multiple second-round picks, but the Bulls reportedly pulled out of those talks at the last moment.

Sixers free agency primer: Literally everything you need to know

Drummond is one of the best rebounders in recent NBA history with some interesting passing chops and the ability to set screens and roll to the rim as a lob threat. One would imagine he was assured of an everyday role for the Sixers, which could spell the end of Paul Reed's Sixers tenure. Reed has two non-guaranteed years left under contract at about $15 million; it might be more likely that the Sixers look to trade him than just waive him for pure salary relief.

Assuming the Sixers end up signing Paul George -- or any other star free agent -- this contract for Drummond will likely come out of the team's room Mid-Level Exception, which is worth about $8 million annually.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia NBA Free Agency Rumors NBA Free Agency Daryl Morey

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - 10 Essential Summer

10 essential summer experiences in New Jersey
Limited - Meet Boston - Fine dining at Mooncusser

Boston's food scene offers something for every taste

Just In

Must Read

Education

Philly to test leaving 25 schools open all year by adding optional summer programs
Philly Year Round School

Sponsored

IBEW Local Union 98 all in for 76 Place
Limited - Adelman Lynch 76 place

Adult Health

Taking multivitamins does not decrease risk of death, new research shows
Multivitamin Death Risk

Social Media

Jared McCain makes stylish addition to Sixers roster
jared mccain sixers fashion

Flyers

The Flyers are lining up for a big 2025 offseason, they just have to stay patient in getting there
Jett-Luchanko-Flyers-Pick-NHL-Draft-2024-Vegas.jpg

Weekend

Fireworks and TooManyGames: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend guide fireworks

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved