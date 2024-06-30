Report: Sixers sign Andre Drummond to two-year deal

A triumphant return: according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Sixers have agreed to a two-year deal with Andre Drummond worth north of $10 million that contains a player option in the second season.

Drummond signed with the Sixers on a veteran's minimum contract before the 2021-22 season and thrived as Joel Embiid's backup, but was moved as part of a trade with the Brooklyn Nets that netted the Sixers James Harden.

At least season's NBA Trade Deadline, the Sixers nearly acquired Drummond from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for multiple second-round picks, but the Bulls reportedly pulled out of those talks at the last moment.

Drummond is one of the best rebounders in recent NBA history with some interesting passing chops and the ability to set screens and roll to the rim as a lob threat. One would imagine he was assured of an everyday role for the Sixers, which could spell the end of Paul Reed's Sixers tenure. Reed has two non-guaranteed years left under contract at about $15 million; it might be more likely that the Sixers look to trade him than just waive him for pure salary relief.

Assuming the Sixers end up signing Paul George -- or any other star free agent -- this contract for Drummond will likely come out of the team's room Mid-Level Exception, which is worth about $8 million annually.

