More Sports:

June 25, 2022

NBA rumors: Kyrie Irving's odds of landing with the Sixers

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Kyrie-Irving-James-Harden-Nets-Sixers-UST Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports

James Harden goes against his former teammate Kyrie Irving.

How could the soap opera that the Sixers have been a part of for nearly a decade get even wilder? The addition of Kyrie Irving. It was reported on Thursday that the Sixers are one of the teams that he'd consider a sign-and-trade move to. The Sixers may be absolutely infuriating for fans, but, hey, there's rarely a moment of boredom. 

BetOnline.ag is giving the Sixers the fifth-best odds of landing Irving this offseason if he doesn't remain with the Nets in Brooklyn at 6/1. That follows the Lakers (3/1), Clippers (7/2), Heat (4/1) and Knicks (4/1). The Mavericks are also at 6/1. 

I have no idea what a sign-and-trade move for Irving would look like, but there's plenty of drama there given that he would join his (brief) former teammate James Harden in Philly. Harden seemingly checked out in Brooklyn during his short stint with the Nets before coming to the Sixers in February. There's also the omnipresent Ben Simmons factor, as Simmons headed to Brooklyn in that Harden deal to be the third wheel in Brooklyn's Big 3 along with Irving and Kevin Durant (will he be on the move too?). That's obviously not working out the way the Nets envisioned. 

Hey, these are just odds and it's fun to goof and dream about the NBA offseason buzzing, but I'm increasingly keeping my eyes on the betting market. Seeing as how it threw the 2022 NBA Draft on its head, as Duke's Paolo Banchero's odds of being the first overall pick skyrocketed right before the draft when Jabari Smith Jr. was the presumed top pick, this could be noteworthy.  

Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia James Harden Kyrie Irving

Videos

Featured

Limited - CCP Catto 22

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - Perelman Center for Advanced Medicine

Penn Medicine’s Tara Miller Melanoma Center is a trailblazer for skin cancer treatment

Just In

Must Read

Business

Wawa plans to invade Sheetz territory with 40 new stores in central Pennsylvania
Wawa Central Pennsylvania

Sponsored

There’s no better time than now to attend college for free
Limited - CCP Catto 22

Addiction

Juul e-cigarettes must be taken off the U.S. market, FDA orders
Juul e-cigarettes FDA

Eagles

Our entirely way-too-long Eagles punter situation analysis
Arynn_Siposs_Eagles_Giants_1226211_Kate_Frese106.jpg

Animals

Siberian tiger at Six Flags gives birth to an unusually large litter
Six Flags Tiger Cub 2022

Family-Friendly

Philly Balloon & Music Festival takes to the skies Fourth of July weekend with live music, fireworks
Philly Balloon Fest 2022

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved