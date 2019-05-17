Pacers guard Tyreke Evans, Chester native, reportedly ‘disqualified’ from NBA

NBA veteran and Chester, Pennsylvania, native Tyreke Evans has reportedly been “dismissed and disqualified” from the NBA because he violated the terms of its anti-drug program.

Shams Charania, of The Athletic and Stadium, first broke the news Friday:

Evans, 29, grew up in Chester and played his high school basketball in Aston, Pennsylvania, at American Christian Academy. He was drafted by the Kings in 2009 after playing college basketball in Memphis, and most recently played for the Pacers this past season.

Last August, Evans hosted his fifth annual youth basketball clinic in Chester.

The unusual decision has precedent: former Grizzlies and Mavericks guard O.J. Mayo was disqualified and dismissed from the league in 2016 for violating the terms of the league’s anti-drug program. Mayo has spent the last two years playing professional basketball overseas.

According to HoopsHype’s Alex Kennedy, it seems Evans will face the same two-year ban:

Evans averaged 10.2 points per game this season, shooting a career-low 38.9% from the field. According to Spotrac, he was due to become a free agent this summer after signing a one-year, $12.4 million deal with the Pacers last year.

