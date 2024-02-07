NBA trade rumors: Sixers have 'registered interest' in Andre Drummond reunion

The Sixers have "registered interest" in acquiring Chicago Bulls center and former Sixer Andre Drummond, according to a report from NBA reporter Marc Stein.

Drummond, who is averaging 7.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 16.2 minutes per game for the Bulls this year, spent 49 games with the Sixers in 2021-22, excelling as the team's backup center behind Joel Embiid before being included in the James Harden-for-Ben Simmons trade with the Brooklyn Nets at that year's trade deadline.

Drummond, Stein reports, is viewed as the most likely player to be traded on a Bulls team rumored to be very much open for business. With Embiid now being sidelined for the foreseeable future with his left meniscus injury, the Sixers could very well be in the market for someone like Drummond who can not only back up a healthy version of Embiid, but help fill the hole that is left with the reigning NBA MVP unavailable.