What they're saying: Sixers doing the best they can to help Joel Embiid

The chances of the Sixers landing Kevin Durant — who asked the Nets to trade him Thursday afternoon — seem pretty slim, due in part to a lack of Durant's stating a preference to go to Philly, and also due to the Sixers lack of assets to send Brooklyn in a trade.

It is likely the Nets will get a better offer than the Tobias Harris and Matisse Thybulle package the Sixers could make, though adding Tyrese Maxey to the mix certainly would have to make the Nets front office think twice.

There are no reliable reports linking Philly and Durant, though it would make sense for them to be interested, and for Joel Embiid to have a vested interest in anything Daryl Morey and the Sixers can do to get the team into the mix for a title in 2023.

The Sixers have already made a bunch of relatively minor moves to satisfy Embiid's need for help next postseason. Assuming they don't make an earth-shattering blockbuster trade for a superstar, will they have an improved roster in 2022-23? Here's a look around the NBA media landscape at what they're saying about the team's early offseason moves.

The urgent present

The Ringer looked at the most intriguing moves from Thursday's action across the NBA and their first point was a Sixers one, highlighting how Philadelphia is addressing the major weakness it had last postseason: zero depth. Adding P.J. Tucker on a three-year deal at age 37 seems like a risk, but he is a huge upgrade.

The solution they needed was wearing a Heat uniform: P.J. Tucker, the small-ball 5 locking up James Harden, shooting 44 percent from 3, and sneaking under the baseline for rebounds. The Sixers landed the 37-year-old former Rocket with a three-year, $33.2 million contract, including a fully guaranteed third year that might hurt later. (Morey also brought aboard Danuel House, another familiar face from Houston, on Thursday, and traded for Rockets draftee De’Anthony Melton on draft night.) But you’ll take it, because Tucker could be the key to unlocking the urgent present, bringing frontcourt depth, lineup versatility, and perimeter defense to a team desperate for it. [The Ringer]



For the win

Brad Botkin | CBS Sports

CBS went through the most active NBA teams this offseason, naming some as winners and some as losers. The Knicks, Nets and Wizards, for example, were losers from the Eastern Conference while there seems to be a noticeable lack of winners. The Sixers, however, made the cut. Here's why:

Winner: Philadelphia 76ers James Harden hasn't signed his new contract yet, but he obviously agreed to give up enough annual salary for the Sixers to afford P.J. Tucker, whom they signed for just over $33 million over three years. That's a big score. Tucker will seriously lift Philly's defense and slot perfectly as a corner shooter for Tyrese Maxey and Harden drive-and-kicks. Throw in De'Anthony Melton, whom the Sixers landed on draft night from Memphis for the No. 23 pick and Danny Green, and the Sixers are having a very nice offseason. [CBS Sports]

Getting the band back together