September 01, 2022

Celebrate Negroni Week with cocktail specials at these Philadelphia bars and restaurants

Over 30 locations in the city are participating in the event from Sept. 12-18

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Negroni Week Philadelphia

Negroni Week, hosted by Imbibe Magazine, will take place Monday, Sept. 12 through Sunday, Sept. 18. The event celebrates the classic Italian cocktail while raising money for charitable causes.

Say "cheers!" to the end of summer later this month with a week-long holiday inspired by a classic Italian cocktail.

Negroni Week, which has been hosted by Imbibe magazine since 2013, takes place Monday, Sept. 12 through Sunday, Sept. 18. Thousands of bars and restaurants around the world are participating, including over 30 in the Philadelphia region.

The beverage at the center of the event is the Negroni, which is made with sweet vermouth, bitters and gin. It was allegedly created in the early 1900s at the Caffè Casoni in Florence, Italy, when Count Camillo Negroni ordered an Americano made with gin instead of the usual soda water. 

Once considered an acquired taste or best-kept secret, the cherry-red drink has skyrocketed in popularity over the past few summers. 

Known as a slow-sipping beverage, the Negroni is usually served on the rocks and garnished with an orange slice. Those looking for a healthy drink option can sip peacefully knowing that the Negroni has one of the lowest sugar contents of all cocktails.

Imbibe hosts the event in partnership with Campari, the company that produces the bright red Italian liqueur often used to make a Negroni. To date, the celebration has raised $3 million for charitable organizations.

This year's event benefits Slow Food, a charity supporting sustainability, education, equity and diversity through hospitality, food and drink.

As far as who is participating in Philadelphia, all Fearless Restaurants in the area, including Moshulu, Louie Louie and White Dog Cafe University City, are involved. Each location will feature a Negroni "Tea Time" for $15, made with Earl Grey tea and locally-made Irvine's Gin.

Also taking part is Rex at The Royal on South Street, offering a special menu that includes Negroni variations priced between $14 and $18. The cocktails were created by Beverage Manager Joshua Scheid, who was recently featured as a Negroni expert on Huffington Post. The restaurant will also host a Negroni Hour event on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Urban Farmer steakhouse in The Logan hotel will put its own twist on the cocktail, serving up the "Posh" Negroni for $17, featuring Earl Grey infused gin, Peche de Vigne liqueur, Campari, Carpano vermouth and peach bitters.

Assembly Rooftop Lounge at the Logan will feature a variation for $16 – the "Paper" Negroni, made with orange bitters, Malfy Limone gin, Campari, Nonino Amaro, housemade lemon cordial and a lemon twist.

Other popular locations celebrating the holiday include a.bar, Johnny Brenda's, Bank & Bourbon, Alice Pizza and Restaurant, Harper's Garden, Morgan's Pier, Liberty Point, Figo and Middle Child Clubhouse.

To find participating Negroni Week bars and restaurants near you, head to the event's website.

