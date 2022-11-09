Nestle recalls batches of edible cookie dough due to plastic contamination

Nestlé USA is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of its Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs.

The recall was initiated due to the potential presence of foreign material, identified as soft plastic film, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

Three isolated batches of the edible cookie dough produced between Aug. 1 and Aug. 3, 2022 with the following batch codes and best-by dates are involved in the recall:

22135554RR, Jan. 28, 2023

22145554RR, Jan. 29, 2023

22155554RR, Jan. 30, 2023

Courtesy of/Nestle Toll House A cookie dough pint with one of the recalled batch codes.

The products were distributed to retailers across the country.

No illnesses or injuries have yet been reported, but a small amount of consumers contacted Nestle about the presence of a soft plastic film, causing the company to take action out of an abundance of caution.

Customers who have purchased the edible cookie dough tubs with the specified best-by dates and batch codes should not consume the product. Instead, they should return them to the retailers where they bought the ice cream exchange for a replacement or refund.

Though no other Nestle cookie dough products are included in the current recall, this is the second voluntary recall in a month issued by the company involving its cookie dough products. In October, Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products were recalled due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces.