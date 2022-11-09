More Health:

November 09, 2022

Nestle recalls batches of edible cookie dough due to plastic contamination

This is the second time in a month a Nestle cookie dough product has been recalled due to the possible presence of plastic

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
nestle edible cookie dough.jpeg Nestle Toll House/Facebook

The FDA announced a voluntary recall of Nestle Toll House's chocolate chip edible cookie dough, due to the possible presence of plastic film. The recall applies to three batches, and marks the second Nestle cookie dough recall in the past month. No injuries or illness have been reported.

Nestlé USA is voluntarily recalling a limited quantity of its Toll House Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs.

The recall was initiated due to the potential presence of foreign material, identified as soft plastic film, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

MORE: 'Heart healthy' dietary supplements won't help lower cholesterol, more research shows

Three isolated batches of the edible cookie dough produced between Aug. 1 and Aug. 3, 2022 with the following batch codes and best-by dates are involved in the recall:

22135554RR, Jan. 28, 2023

22145554RR, Jan. 29, 2023

22155554RR, Jan. 30, 2023

nestle recall code.jpegCourtesy of/Nestle Toll House

A cookie dough pint with one of the recalled batch codes.


The products were distributed to retailers across the country. 

No illnesses or injuries have yet been reported, but a small amount of consumers contacted Nestle about the presence of a soft plastic film, causing the company to take action out of an abundance of caution.

Customers who have purchased the edible cookie dough tubs with the specified best-by dates and batch codes should not consume the product. Instead, they should return them to the retailers where they bought the ice cream exchange for a replacement or refund. 

Though no other Nestle cookie dough products are included in the current recall, this is the second voluntary recall in a month issued by the company involving its cookie dough products. In OctoberStuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products were recalled due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces.

