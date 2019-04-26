Netflix releases trailer for 'Murder Mystery' with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston

Netflix released the official trailer for the platform's newest comedy, “Murder Mystery," starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, on Friday afternoon.

Sandler stars as a New York City detective that takes his wife, Audrey (Aniston), on a trip to Europe. The trailer begins with the couple on an airplane for their long-awaited honeymoon. (The couple has been married for 15 years, but they’ve “just been very, very busy.”)

It shows Audrey, who is a huge fan of murder mystery books, wandering off into first class where she meets a billionaire named Charles (Luke Evans). After a charming conversation between the two he invites them both to join him on his yacht. Everything seems peachy keen until one night an older billionaire is found dead. When the two end up as suspects in the man's murder, the couple find themselves with all sorts of problems.

Sandler and Aniston worked together in the 2011 film “Just Got With It." Sandler mentioned on “Ellen” Friday that during the filming on location in Italy, George Clooney invited them for dinner at his home in Lake Cuomo. He said, “Every time I’m with Jennifer, something great happens because everybody loves Jennifer.”

The comedy is directed by Kyle Newacheck, and written by James Vanderbilt (“The Amazing Spider-Man”). The cast also stars Gemma Arterton, Luis Gerardo Mendez, and Terence Stamp.

“Murder Mystery” will premiere June 14 on Netflix.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.