On 'New Heights,' Allen Iverson recalls 'the wrath' of Philly sports fans

Allen Iverson has been making the media rounds to promote his new memoir and Amazon Prime docuseries that both trace the ups and downs of his life and career.

On Wednesday, the 76ers legend appeared on the Kelce brothers' "New Heights" podcast to mix it up with another Philly sports icon in Jason Kelce. One of the top questions on the former Eagle's mind was how Iverson views playing for a rabid fanbase that often has complicated relationships with its athletes. Hindsight has made Iverson out to be the exemplar of superstardom in Philly, but A.I. said people sometimes forget the city's intense scrutiny of him.

"Believe it or not, I was on both sides of it," Iverson said. "I got the wrath, too."

"Everybody gets the wrath," Jason said. "You don't play in Philadelphia and not get the wrath."

Iverson, who was drafted by the Sixers in 1996, recalled how the early stages of his career were uneven. In 2000, the season before Iverson led the Sixers to the NBA Finals and won MVP, he nearly was traded to the Detroit Pistons in a deal that only fell apart because teammate Matt Geiger (who was part of the trade package) refused to waive a clause in his contract that was crucial to meeting the NBA's salary cap rules.

Iverson famously butted heads with coach Larry Brown, creating yearly angst among Sixers fans who questioned whether A.I. was playing his way out of town. Iverson later said one of his biggest regrets was struggling to take constructive criticism from Brown, who ultimately helped him mature and build a legacy as Philadelphia's most emblematic star in the eyes of the wider sports world.

"There was a point when I was on the trading block," Iverson said. "It was some bumps in the road. It was rough, but they are the most loyal, beautiful fans in the world."

Iverson recalled the awkwardness of being a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan playing in Philly. He said he had close relationships with Eagles players from his era, but he felt his NFL allegiance was a source of tension with Philly fans. He put his Cowboys fandom aside, at least for one night, when the Sixers faced the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals — their lone win in the series. Iverson wore an Eagles jersey with his name on it as he entered the Staples Center.

Years later, Jason Kelce mailed Iverson an autographed photo.

"He signed his name and then put 'f*** the Cowboys' up there," Iverson said on the podcast. "I've got it hanging in my house and people coming like, 'What's this all about right here?' Like, my man sent me that so I've got to hang it up. So it's in my man cave."

Iverson's interview with the Kelce brothers also touched on A.I.'s high school football days, his admiration for Michael Jordan, how he started wearing an arm sleeve, and what was going through his mind during his iconic "stepover" of Lakers guard Tyron Lue.

When he looks back on his NBA career, Iverson said he recognizes how the community surrounding Philadelphia sports shaped his identity.

"We grew up together, basically," Iverson said. "I became a man in Philadelphia. I was 21 years old when I got there. They were with me throughout my turbulent life."

At 50, Iverson says his age has finally caught up with him on the court. He joked about being unusually sore after a recent shootaround with one of his family members. His advice for young athletes?

"While it lasts, enjoy it. Because when it's over, it's over," Iverson said. "Allen Iverson is still here, but the Answer has gone to heaven."