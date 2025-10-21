Allen Iverson reflects on his rise to fame and life after the NBA in new docuseries

A new docuseries gives a glimpse into the life of Allen Iverson, with the Sixers legend reflecting on his rise to fame in the 1990s and his impact on basketball and beyond.

"Allen Iv3rson," a play on his jersey number, features interview with family, friends, coaches and players. The three-part series premieres Tuesday night at the Philadelphia Film Festival and will be available for streaming Thursday on Prime Video.

Iverson grew up in Southeastern Virginia, played college basketball at Georgetown University, was the No. 1 draft pick by the Sixers in 1996 and played 14 seasons in the NBA. The series goes all the way back to Iverson's early life, including when he was arrested and convicted of assault and battery for his involvement in a bowling alley brawl in 1993. It also dives into the backlash he received over his braids and tattoos, his conflict with the NBA dress code and struggles with addiction.

"In so many things in life, you're trying so hard to do the right thing," Iverson says in the trailer. "But trying to do the right thing leads you into doing the wrong thing."

Iverson also talks about his life after he left the limelight, and he weighs in on his status as a cultural icon and influence on today's players.

"Allen Iv3erson" was executive produced by fellow NBA stars Shaquille O'Neal and Stephen Curry.

This will be the third documentary about Iverson's life and career following the 2010 ESPN "30 for 30" "No Crossover: The Trial of Allen Iverson" and 2014's "Iverson." Earlier this year, he also collaborated with O'Neal in a Netflix docuseries about shoe brand Reebok and released a new book titled "Misunderstood."

Watch the trailer below: