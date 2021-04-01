More Health:

April 01, 2021

New Jersey rolls out online tool to help residents find COVID-19 vaccine appointments

By Pat Ralph
More COVID-19 vaccine appointments are expected to open up across New Jersey as supply increases in the coming weeks, Gov. Phil Murphy says.

New Jersey residents who are trying to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment now have access to a website designed to help them find providers offering the shots. 

State officials unveiled a beta version of an online tool that allows residents to search for available appointments across the state. Residents can sort through providers by county to determine those that have openings. 

COVID-19 vaccine appointments in New Jersey are currently limited, especially mid to late week, Gov. Phil Murphy warned. More openings are expected to become available over the coming weeks as the state receives more shipments of vaccines.

But Murphy said he's hopeful the state's new appointment finder will help address the number of eligible residents who have been unable to find any openings.

"If you're out there watching right now and you're eligible and you still can't get your appointment, we have nothing but complete support, empathy and sympathy for you," Murphy said. "We know we are still in a supply-demand imbalance as a country and in the state of New Jersey."

More than 4.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in New Jersey, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

New Jersey ranks has used up 83.7% of its vaccine supply, the ninth highest rate in the nation, according to Bloomberg's vaccine tracker. The state ranks eighth in both daily doses administered — about 85,000 — and the percentage of the population that has received at least one dose — about 33%. 

"We continue to make unmistakable progress and these numbers bear that out," Murphy said.

But he acknowledged that more work must be done in order to get more shots into the arms of eligible residents.

"There's a lot of people who deserve credit for the current reality, but that does not mean that everybody is in the place they want to be," Murphy said.

New Jersey is currently in phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. Among the eligible populations are senior citizens, adults with certain underlying health conditions and various essential workers.

On Monday, the state will move into phase 1C. This will open vaccinations to adults ages 55 and older, people ages 16 and older with intellectual or developmental disabilities, and people in various professions.

The state's goal is to vaccinate 70% of New Jersey's adult population — about 4.7 million people — by July.

Residents who wish to be vaccinated can register on the state's COVID-19 vaccine websiteThey will be notified once they are eligible and a vaccination appointment is available to them through the system. Eligible residents also can schedule appointments directly with vaccine locations.

