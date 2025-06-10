New Jersey Republican primary for governor: Five candidates vie for nomination

In Tuesday's Republican primary election for New Jersey governor, five candidates are contending for the party's nomination in the November general election.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. All results in the chart below are unofficial until certified by election officials.

With Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy reaching the end of his second term, Republicans hope a decades-long trend in New Jersey continues: Since 1961 neither party has won three consecutive gubernatorial elections.

The GOP had a strong showing the November presidential election, when Donald Trump outperformed expectations and cut into the Democrats' margin of victory in the solidly blue state. The turnout among Republican voters highlighted broader demographic shifts that strategists believe could also be consequential in state politics in the years ahead.

Trump endorsed former New Jersey Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli in the race for governor, and Ciattarelli, who narrowly lost to Murphy in the 2021 election, has been leading the field of Republican candidates throughout this campaign cycle. In April, the Rutgers-Eagleton Poll showed 42% of voters favored Ciattarelli – Bill Spadea was in second with 12% – and then in May, polling by Emerson College put Ciattarelli's support at 44% compared to the rest of the GOP candidates.

Ciattarelli, born and raised in North Jersey, is making his third run for New Jersey governor; in 2017 he lost in the GOP primary. He was elected to the state assembly's 16th legislative district – covering parts of Hunterdon, Mercer and Somerset counties – in 2011 and held the seat until 2018.

During his campaign, Ciattarelli has vowed to reduce state spending by 30% and improve home affordability by capping property taxes to a percentage of a home's valuation. He also has pledged to reduce income taxes for all New Jersey residents and slash corporate business tax rates.

On his campaign website, Ciattarelli says he will look to find common ground on abortion in New Jersey. He promises to withhold resources from municipalities that adopt sanctuary policies for undocumented immigrants, aligning himself with the Trump administration.

Spadea is a former morning radio host at NJ 101.5. He spent a decade at the station before leaving this year to run for governor. During his campaign, Spadea has been critical of the Murphy administration's spending and vowed to cut back the state budget. He has said he would use government savings to invest in infrastructure upgrades and create a long-term plan to fund critical repairs. Spadea lobbied Trump's endorsement and openly was disappointed he did not get it.

Spadea supports the Trump administration's policies on immigration and said he supports banning abortions in New Jersey after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

None of the rest of candidates in the Republican governor primary – John Bramnick, Mario Kranjac and Justin Barbera – had better than single-digit support in the polls prior to the election. Bramnick, a moderate who has distanced himself from Trump, is the state senator in the 21st District, representing Morris and Somerset counties, since 2022. He has campaigned for tax reforms that adjust income brackets for inflation.

Mario Kranjac is an attorney, entrepreneur and former mayor of Englewood Cliffs. He was a harsh critic of Gov. Murphy's policies during the COVID-19 pandemic. Justin Barbera is a contractor and real estate developer from Burlington County, whose beliefs align closely with Trump.