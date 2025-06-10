New Jersey Democratic primary for governor: Six candidates compete for nomination

In Tuesday's Democratic primary election for New Jersey governor, six Democrats are vying for a place on the November ballot.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. Tuesday. All results in the chart below are unofficial until certified by election officials.

N.J. REPUBLICAN PRIMARY FOR GOVERNOR: Five candidates vie for nomination

In the lead-up to Tuesday's primary, Democrats have focused on how to make New Jersey a more affordable place to live and what the party must do to push back against the Trump administration.

Since 1961, neither party has won three consecutive gubernatorial elections. Gov. Phil Murphy, who is term limited, defeated Republican former Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in 2017 and then in 2021 narrowly beat former state assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, who is running in Tuesday's Republican primary for governor.

Republicans hope to capitalize on President Donald Trump's strong showing in New Jersey in last year's presidential election, when he outperformed expectations in the solidly blue state. The Democrats running for governor have emphasized the economy and housing affordability – residents' top two concerns in an Emerson College poll last month – and connecting with groups of voters who shifted to the GOP in 2024.

U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherill is the frontrunner in Tuesday's primary. She represents the 11th congressional district – covering parts of four counties in North Jersey – and is a former Navy helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor.

Sherill has led the field of Democratic candidates throughout the campaign cycle. In April, a Rutgers-Eagleton poll showed 17% of voters favored Sherill, followed by Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop with 12%. A May poll by Emerson College showed Sherill as the top choice for 28% of voters. Four other Democrats were neck and neck with about 11% support in the poll, followed by former New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney with 5%. About 24% of voters said they were undecided.

Sherill wants to boost construction and incentivize communities to repurpose infrastructure for more housing. Shealso called for increasing the state's child tax credit and earned income tax credit to give financial relief to parents and low-income residents.

Fulop is a three-term mayor in Jersey City. His wants overhaul of the tax code and create a new emphasis on sustainability in the state. Fulop's tax plan would create new brackets for the state's highest earners, enabling New Jersey to offer relief to low-income and middle class residents. His housing policy would offer municipalities funding for schools, roads, public transportation and other infrastructure needs based the creation of new homes.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka has targeted President Trump during his campaign. The three-term mayor and former school principal was arrested during a protest last month outside a federal immigration detention center in Newark. Baraka was among those opposed the Trump administration's use of a private contractor to house detainees.

The charge against Baraka has been dropped and he is suing New Jersey's top federal prosecutor over his arrest. Baraka has defended sanctuary policies in New Jersey to safeguard the rights of immigrants, positioning himself as one of the Democrats' most outspoken Trump opponents.

U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer is a five-term congressman and former speechwriter for Bill Clinton. He represents the 5th District, covering most of Bergen County and parts of Passaic and Sussex counties. Gottheimer campaigned to cut property taxes in New Jersey, incentiviing municipalities to lower them in exchange for larger shares of state income tax revenue.

Gottheimer has been outspoken about President Trump's "reckless tariff polices," which he says threaten the financial stability of families, seniors and small businesses. He has vowed to push back against Trump administration policies targeting women's health care, LGBTQ rights, the environment and democratic rights.

Sean Spiller, the former Montclair mayor and current union president of the New Jersey Education Association, wants to raise academic standards at public schools and strengthen early childhood education by expanding tax credits for families. Spiller also vowed to rein in health care costs in New Jersey.

Sweeney spent 20 years in the New Jersey Assembly representing the 3rd legislative district, which covers parts of Cumberland and Gloucester counties and all of Salem County in South Jersey. Long viewed as a powerbroker in New Jersey politics, Sweeney lost his seat in 2021 in an upset against Republican unknown Ed Durr. Sweeney's campaign for governor has called for the creation of a state-level public health insurance plan to reduce costs and serve as an alternative to federal and employer-sponsored health plans.