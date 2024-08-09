New Jersey man charged for allegedly stealing plane, crashing in Atlantic County

A New Jersey man is in custody in Atlantic County after allegedly stealing a plane and crashing it in the woods near Corbin City.

Robert Wagner, 42, has been charged with burglary, trespassing, obstruction of justice and more, NBC10 reported. He also faces charges for two other robberies in Corbin City.

New Jersey State Police first responded around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, to reports of a suspicious man walking out of the woods in Corbin City on Route 500, near the 300 block of Main Street. When police first spoke to him, Wagner said he crashed his plane in a nearby grassy field but wouldn't provide his name. Police then arrested him for obstruction.

Upon further investigation, police found that the Pemberton Police Department had recently arrested Wagner, who they deemed was the same man. He was wanted by Pemberton Police for stealing a Quad City Ultralight Challenger 2 plane from a hanger on Tuesday. The registration for that plane matched the one Wagner had crashed nearby.

Wagner has since confessed to the two Corbin City burglaries and to stealing the aircraft. He's being held in Atlantic County.

A separate plane crash took place in Atlantic County last week, when Florida pilot John Austin Bryan struck a tree in Galloway Township. He was the only person on board and exited that vehicle safely.