More News:

August 09, 2024

New Jersey man charged for allegedly stealing plane, crashing in Atlantic County

Police first responded Wednesday to reports of a suspicious man emerging from the woods in Corbin City, who they later found was wanted by Pemberton Police.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Plane Crashes
Stolen plane New Jersey Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

A Point Pleasant man is being held in Atlantic County after allegedly stealing a plane and crashing it in Corbin City, police say. He is also charged with two other robberies.

A New Jersey man is in custody in Atlantic County after allegedly stealing a plane and crashing it in the woods near Corbin City. 

Robert Wagner, 42, has been charged with burglary, trespassing, obstruction of justice and more, NBC10 reported. He also faces charges for two other robberies in Corbin City. 

MORE: Golf cart used to simulate drunk driving crashes at Wildwood police event, injuring five people

New Jersey State Police first responded around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, to reports of a suspicious man walking out of the woods in Corbin City on Route 500, near the 300 block of Main Street. When police first spoke to him, Wagner said he crashed his plane in a nearby grassy field but wouldn't provide his name. Police then arrested him for obstruction. 

Upon further investigation, police found that the Pemberton Police Department had recently arrested Wagner, who they deemed was the same man. He was wanted by Pemberton Police for stealing a Quad City Ultralight Challenger 2 plane from a hanger on Tuesday. The registration for that plane matched the one Wagner had crashed nearby. 

Wagner has since confessed to the two Corbin City burglaries and to stealing the aircraft. He's being held in Atlantic County. 

A separate plane crash took place in Atlantic County last week, when Florida pilot John Austin Bryan struck a tree in Galloway Township. He was the only person on board and exited that vehicle safely. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Plane Crashes New Jersey Atlantic County Police Odd News Robberies Point Pleasant Investigations Theft

Videos

Featured

Limited - Weather proof wows

New Jersey in any-weather fun: it's one indoor wow after another
Limited - Cape May County - Sailboat

The Jersey Cape has an exciting lineup of events scheduled for August

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Six men charged with smuggling drugs in speakers to Philly suburbs
Bucks County Drugs

Sponsored

Combining breakthrough weight-loss drugs with bariatric surgery for lasting results
Limited - Temple Health - Dr Soans Talking with Patient

Children's Health

Some children with recurrent wheezing need antivirals – not steroids, study finds
Wheezing Treatments Antivirals

Music

Lauryn Hill and Fugees cancel Philly concert, and other U.S. dates, days before tour kickoff
Lauryn Hill Fugees

Phillies

Phillies quick hits: Kyle Schwarber's three-homer game nets series win over Dodgers
Schwarber 8.8.24

Performances

On stage in August: 'Mamma Mia!', 'Midsummer' and more
Mamma Mia theater

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved