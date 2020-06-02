More News:

June 02, 2020

Camden protesters, police applauded for 'transformational moment'

Gov. Murphy praises officers for marching in solidarity with demonstrators

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Protests George Floyd
New Jersey George Floyd protests Edwin J. Torres/New Jersey Office of the Governor

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has praised the peaceful protests held in Camden, where police officers joined demonstrators last weekend in demanding justice for the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The peaceful demonstrations held in Camden, where Police Chief Joseph Wysocki marched in solidarity with residents demanding justice following the death of George Floyd, drew the praise of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy. 

"The pain and fatigue felt by many in our black and brown communities is real and palpable," Murphy said during his daily briefing Tuesday. "It is an experience that many people, myself included, will never know firsthand. It is the pain and fatigue of decades and generations of inequality and systemic racism." 

Camden’s protests were among of several that saw protesters and law enforcement join together. Residents and police officers held signs and called for change. Wysocki helped carry a banner reading "Standing in Solidarity" while a police captain led a Camden Strong chant. 

On Monday, Murphy called the demonstrations “a transformational moment” and said that it’s time for black and brown communities to be given equal justice. 

“The fact that so many people have come forward to fight for the most basic principle of human dignity is a powerful reminder of the black and brown experience in America today," Murphy said. "People with privilege are recognizing the pain of those without.”

He applauded several cities across the state, including Camden, for keeping their peaceful demonstrations from turning violent. 


Camden also received a shoutout from former President Barack Obama in a post Monday on Medium. 

"The overwhelming majority of participants have been peaceful, courageous, responsible, and inspiring," Obama wrote. "They deserve our respect and support, not condemnation — something that police in cities like Camden and Flint have commendably understood."

Five years ago, Obama released the findings of his Task Force on 21st Century Police in Camden, calling the city a "symbol of promise" and praising its police department for fostering better relationships with the community.

Murphy said the peaceful demonstrations are evidence that New Jersey “can be a leader in bringing the change we need.”



“The unity we displayed this weekend in New Jersey showed the world that we are ready to be the ones to help lead the way,” Murphy said. “New Jersey is ready to fight the sin of racism and the stain it has left on our state and nation.”

Though protests in Camden and Newark remained peaceful, demonstrations have turned violent in Atlantic City, Trenton and Asbury Park over the last three days. 

“We will not let a small number who wish to harm our communities distract us from the greater message,” he said.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Protests George Floyd Camden Rallies Camden Police Department Phil Murphy New Jersey Demonstrations Atlantic City

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

An early look at five Eagles (eventual?) camp battles
40_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_JJ_Arcega-Whiteside_KateFrese.jpg

Protests

Philly police spray tear gas at I-676 protesters as city faces third night of curfews
philly george floyd protest monday

Health Stories

Rare disease researcher offers unique perspective on search for COVID-19 treatment
COVID-19 drug inventory

Eagles

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie releases statement after ‘powerful’ meeting with team
Jeff Lurie coronavirus donation

Television

Review: Netflix launches 'Space Force' but forgets to give it a destination
Space-Force_060120_YouTube

Food & Drink

CookNSolo restaurants donating 100% of net proceeds from sales this week
Laser Wolf

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved