More News:

July 30, 2020

Democratic lawmakers want New Jersey students to stay home through October – at least

New legislation introduced in response to Gov. Phil Murphy's push for schools to reopen this fall

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Schools
New Jersey schools Green Chameleon/via Unsplash

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wants schools to prioritize in-person instruction when the 2020-21 academic year begins. But a new bill would mandate remote instruction through October.

Three New Jersey lawmakers have introduced a bill that runs counter to Gov. Phil Murphy's push to implement a mixture of in-person and online learning at the start of the upcoming school year. 

The bill – proposed by a trio of Democratic assemblywomen – would require remote instruction through October for K-12 students due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Special education and related services would be exempt and occur in-person.

The legislation allows Murphy, a fellow Democrat, and the state's health and education departments to re-evaluate the situation on a month-to-month basis after October. 

Reopening schools would be contingent upon a number of factors, including public health metrics and the state’s reopening guidelines. School districts would be required to develop plans for in-person learning that adhere to public health guidance.

Currently, all schools are expected to resume some in-person instruction, though schools can develop a hybrid model that includes some virtual learning. The state also is allowing parents and students to opt for all-remote instruction.

Assemblywoman Pamela Lampitt, who represents portions of Burlington and Camden counties, said the new legislation was introduced in response to concerns about the safety of returning to schools.

"We’ve heard from school administrators, medical professionals, educators, students and parents on school reopening, and the common sentiment being expressed is the same – our schools lack the guidance and support needed to safely reopen," said Lampitt, who chairs the Assembly Education Committee. 

"In-person learning, without a doubt, produces the best educational outcome for students and we are all eager to return to the classroom. However, until we can ensure the safety of our students and school staff, we must focus our efforts on how we can enhance remote and virtual learning to provide students with the highest quality education possible."

The bill also permits districts to delay their first day of school by up to two weeks. Districts that select this option must use that period to conduct professional development sessions that will help teachers better deliver virtual lessons. 

Districts would be allowed to hold outdoor events for students, teachers and parents to interact during the remote learning period. But those events must comply with health and safety guidelines outlined by the state.

Murphy and other state officials have urged school districts to prioritize in-person instruction this fall, viewing virtual learning as a complimentary tool. 

The state is trying to provide the best education while ensuring equity for families who depend more upon in-person instruction – all while keeping students, educators and families safe from COVID-19, Murphy said earlier this week. He reiterated that remote learning is a more viable educational option for affluent school districts, students and families.

New Jersey closed schools in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The rest of the school year consisted of remote instruction.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Schools South Jersey Learning Democrats New Jersey Assembly Phil Murphy Coronavirus New Jersey State Legislature COVID-19 New Jersey Government Bills Legislation

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

When will Phillies resume season? How will their schedule be resolved? Will they face Yankees?
Phillies-Didi-Gregorius-Rhys-Hoskins-summer-training_071620_USAT

Government

House parties threaten to undo New Jersey's progress against COVID-19, Gov. Murphy says
New Jersey indoor house parties

Illness

Stroke risk among COVID-19 patients may be lower than previously thought
Stroke risk in COVID-19 patients low

Eagles

Eagles power ranking roundup: Pre-training camp edition
118_01052020_EaglesvsSeahawks_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

Obituaries

Malik B., founding member of The Roots, dies at 47
Malik B The Roots

Museums

National Constitution Center offering month of free admission
Constitution Center

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering brand new wood-like floors, updated kitchen, great closet space and high ceilings. 396 sf | $1,395/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved