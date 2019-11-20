Christmas trees grown in Pennsylvania, New Jersey will decorate White House and vice president's home

Christmas trees from Pennsylvania and New Jersey will decorate the White House and the vice president's residence this holiday season.

Mahantongo Valley Farms which straddles Schuylkill and Northumberland counties in Pennsylvania, will deliver its trees to the White House on Monday. Among the evergreens the farm will supply is the main Christmas tree featured in the White House's Blue Room – 23-foot-tall Douglas Fir that will become the White House's official tree, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

The Christmas-tree suppliers for the White House and vice president's residence are selected each year by the National Christmas Tree Association. Members pick grand champion and reserve grand champion growers for its tree and wreath contest. The grand champion's trees go to the White House and the runner up's trees go to Number One Observatory Circle.

