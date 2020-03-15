More Health:

March 15, 2020

New Jersey announces second death due to coronavirus as statewide cases spike to 69

The victim was a woman in her 50s from Monmouth County

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Coronavirus
Coronavirus New Jersey CDC/DR. FRED MURPHY/VIA WIKIMEDIA

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy took to social media on Saturday night to announce that the coronavirus outbreak had caused a second death in the state. The victim was a woman in her 50s who was being treated at CentraState Medical Center in Freehold Township in Monmouth County, Murphy said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy took to social media on Saturday night to announce that the coronavirus outbreak had caused a second death in the state. The victim was a woman in her 50s who was being treated at CentraState Medical Center in Freehold Township in Monmouth County, Murphy said.

“Please wash your hands frequently and practice social distancing,” Murphy wrote. “We will get through this together.”

The first death to occur in New Jersey due to COVID-19 came this past Tuesday when a man in his 60s from Bergen County passed away.

The state now has 69 presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus as of Saturday afternoon. Cases are considered presumptive positive until test results are confirmed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC). There are currently 52 people under investigation in the state for COVID-19, and 97 coronavirus tests have come back negative.

The vast majority of cases have popped up in either North or Central Jersey, with only five thus far in South Jersey. There are currently three cases in Burlington County and two in Camden County.

Gov. Murphy has also urged for the cancellation of all mass gatherings of more than 250 people in the state in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. 

There are over 2,700 cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. as of Sunday morning, with 59 deaths so far from the virus, according to the New York Times. Pennsylvania currently has 47 cases of COVID-19, with the vast majority occurring in Philadelphia and Southeastern Pennsylvania. There have been no deaths related to the outbreak reported yet in the state.

More than 154,800 people worldwide have contracted the illness and over 5,700 have died from the virus as of Sunday morning. Coronavirus has spread to at least 130 countries and six continents. Along with the U.S., some of the hardest-hit countries by the virus include China, Italy, South Korea, Iran, Spain, France, Germany, Japan, and Switzerland.

Coronavirus symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Most illnesses are mild, but a serious illness occurs in about 16% of cases, according to initial data from China. The incubation period is believed to be 2-14 days.

Older people and those with underlying health conditions, including heart disease, lung disease and diabetes, appear to be at greater risk for developing a serious illness, according to the CDC.

There is no known treatment for COVID-19 and a vaccine is expected to take at least a year to develop.

Health experts stress that the best way to prevent illness is to practice good hand hygiene, avoid close contact with sick individuals and frequently disinfect common surfaces and objects.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Coronavirus Philadelphia New Jersey Phil Murphy

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Movies

Missing the games? Here are the best sports movies, TV shows and documentaries to stream
brockmire_031320_usat

Investigations

Drunken Pennsylvania man allegedly tried to kiss state troopers
Pennsylvania State Police car

Illness

Coronavirus and colleges: Penn, Temple, West Chester U. switch to online classes for rest of spring semester
Philly Coronavirus Universities

Penn State

Penn State left feeling 'devastated,' 'mad' and 'bitter' after seeing NCAA dreams dashed by coronavirus
Pat-Chambers_031320_usat

Books

Top books to read this March picked by Amazon editors
Amazon's editors pick the top books to read this March

Festivals

Shop wellness and beauty vendors at Mind, Body and Bubbly
Mind, Body and Bubbly event

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved