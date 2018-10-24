New Jersey State Police deliver baby in Sussex County home

Two New Jersey State Police troopers reportedly delivered a baby in a residence in Sussex County this month after the mother went into labor in the middle of the night.

According to a Facebook post, the mother went into labor at 2:58 a.m. and knew she wouldn't make it to the hospital for the delivery. A friend that was with her dialed 911 and helped the mother while they waited for medical assistance.

The troopers, Sgt. Michael Verheeck and Trooper Kyle Kraljevich, were the first to arrive at the residence sometime after 3 a.m.

Within minutes, the mother began to delivery the baby and the troopers needed to help before any other assistance arrived. The baby, Hendrix, was delivered successfully and the mother was in good health. The troopers wrapped up the little guy and made sure he had a clear airway while they waited for medical assistance.

Paramedics arrived shortly after and brought the mother and newborn to Newton Medical Center.

This past weekend, the two troopers stopped by again to check in on mom and Hendrix, who are both doing well and recovering.

