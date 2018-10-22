More Culture:

October 22, 2018

Philly's new Shake Shack opens its doors in Midtown Village tomorrow

It will be the burger joint's fourth location in the city

By Marielle Mondon
Shake Shack Contributed photo/Shake Shack

Burgers and fries from Shake Shack are pictured in the photo above. The burger chain is opening it's fourth Philadelphia location on Tuesday, OCt. 23, 2018, at 105 South 12th St.

Center City workers in search of lunch will have a new option this week with the opening of Shake Shack's fourth Philadelphia location.

Tuesday, Oct. 23, the burger joint will open its doors at 105 South 12th St., near the heart of Midtown Village. It joins the Rittenhouse shop on 20th Street and the bi-level location in University City, plus the storefront in the Wells Fargo Center.

In addition to offering the beloved burgers, hot dogs, and addictive crinkle fries, the new shop will also have some specials unique to the location. Three additional types of frozen custard concretes will be available, including the Pie Oh My, featuring vanilla custard with seasonal Four & Twenty Blackbirds pie, and the Shack Attack, made with chocolate custard, fudge, cookie dough, and chocolate chunks from Mast Brothers.

The third custard concrete, tapping a local vendor for the dessert, is the Liberty Shell. This pairs vanilla custard with a Termini Bros. cannoli shell and ricotta filling, topped with strawberry puree.

The new shop will sell beer from Yards and Yuengling, as well as from Brooklyn Brewery. Wine will also be available.

All proceeds from the opening will go to Stand For Something Good, the chain's charitable branch dedicated to improving animal welfare policy and using all-natural, ethical ingredients. A portion of Pie Oh My proceeds will also go to Philly's Attic Youth Center, which helps serve LGBTQ youth.

Doors open at 11 a.m. Oct. 23. Arrive early and you could also get some free swag.

