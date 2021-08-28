More Health:

August 28, 2021

New study finds eating a hot dog could take 36 minutes off your life

Foods like fruits, vegetables, legumes and nuts add minutes to your life expectancy, researchers found

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Hot Dogs
Hot Dog Healthy Peter Secan/Unsplash

Eating one hot dog could take more than a half an hour off of your life, a new study from the University of Michigan found.

Researchers out of the University of Michigan found that eating one hotdog can take 36 minutes off your life.

The study, published in the journal Nature Food, looked at more than 5,800 foods common in the US diets and the amount of healthy life gained or lost after eating them.

Oliver Jolliet, professor of environmental health sciences at the University of Michigan and senior author of the paper, told CNN that the team wanted to determine the healthiness of each food in the entire diet.

They used a previous study called the Global Burden of Disease, which measures death rates based on food choices, to create an index that determines how certain foods add or subtract minutes of life.

"For example, 0.45 minutes are lost per gram of processed meat, or 0.1 minutes are gained per gram of fruit. We then look at the composition of each food and then multiplied this number by the corresponding food profiles that we previously developed," Jolliet said.

When researchers measured the impact of a standard beef hot dog on a bun, it resulted in a loss of 27 minutes of healthy life. But with ingredients like sodium and trans fatty acids, which are typically included in American hot dogs, were calculated in, it took off 36 minutes.

Other foods like nuts, legumes, seafood and fruits added minutes to life expectancy. 

Jolliet said the index can be used to help people look at the foods they eat on a daily basis to help make better health decisions, rather than counting calories.

"Is it the ultimate metric that will tell you exactly what to eat tomorrow and entirely determine your life expectancy? No," he said. "It is a useful metric that can help you make more informed choices and makes it simpler to identify and make adequate small changes in our diet."

However, other researchers say lifestyle and habits play a large role in overall health. 

Marion Nestle, a professor of nutrition and public health at New York University, told CNN that changing a diet to include or exclude any one food won't likely have a large impact, but overall patterns could make a difference.

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Hot Dogs Philadelphia Lifestyle University of Michigan Research Food Healthy Food Healthy Living

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Jets preseason game
082721JJArcegaWhiteside

Real Estate

What’s next for Philly’s real estate market?
Northern Liberties View 1

Entertainment

Adam McKay shares story of how he lost a tooth tripping over the front steps of a Philly trinity house
Adam McKay Jonah Hill interview

Prevention

Jefferson Health's new mobile unit will bring cancer screenings on the road
Jefferson Mobile Cancer Screening Unit

Government

Made in America 2021: Road closures, COVID-19 guidelines and prohibited items
Bieber Made in America

Food & Drink

Kurry Shack to host grand opening for three new Philly locations with free food
Kurry Shack grand opening

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved